OnePlus Nord 3 5G has been confirmed to launch in India on July 5. The handset will be accompanied by the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G and the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R as well. The Chinese manufacturer also revealed colour options for the OnePlus Nord 3 and the Nord CE 3. Earlier, OnePlus had teased some design features for the Nord 3 5G, including the Alert slider and a flat display. Now, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G design has also been teased. The handset will most likely come with a triple rear camera setup.

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, and the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R will launch in India on July 5 at 7pm IST. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has started to tease the design and features of the handsets and the earbuds. It was recently confirmed that the OnePlus Nord 3 5G will come with the iconic Alert slider and a flat display. The company has now revealed that the smartphone will be available in two colour options — Tempest Gray and Misty Green.

Apart from revealing the colour options for the OnePlus Nord 3 5G, the company has also teased the design of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G. The handset is shown in an Aqua Surge colourway. It is seen with a triple camera setup on the back. More details on the phone will be revealed on June 28, according to the OnePlus website.

Finally, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R are confirmed to be available in Deep Gray and Triple Blue colour options. OnePlus will reveal more details about the headset in the coming days. The Nord Buds 2R are expected to offer improved audio, better noise cancellation, and longer battery life.

It was recently tipped that the OnePlus Nord 3 5G price in India will start at Rs. 32,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The handset is expected to be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery.

