OnePlus Nord 3 5G Offer Bundles Free Nord Buds 2R With Every Purchase in India: Details

OnePlus Nord Buds 2R are equipped with 12.4mm dynamic drivers.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 September 2023 11:53 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord 3 5G is offered in Misty Green and Tempest Grey colour options

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord Buds 2R offer 8 hours of battery life
  • The case adds another 38 hours of battery life to the earbuds
  • OnePlus Nord 3 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

OnePlus is offering the Nord Buds 2R with the purchase of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G in India. The OnePlus Nord 3 5G launched in the country alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G in July this year. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R are entry-level true wireless earphones that were also introduced in India simultaneously. Along with the case, the earphones claim to offer a battery life of more than 40 hours. The OnePlus Nord 3 handset is available in India in two colour and two storage variants.

The company is now offering a set of free Nord Buds 2R with the purchase of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G through Amazon and the official OnePlus store. The 8GB + 128GB and 16GB + 256GB storage variants of the phone are priced in India at Rs. 33,999 and Rs. 37,999, respectively. The offer is valid on both of these variants. The Nord Buds 2R are listed in India at Rs. 2,199 and offered in Deep Grey and Triple Blue colour options. The phone, on the other hand, is available in two colourways - Misty Green and Tempest Grey.

OnePlus' Nord Buds 2R come with 12.4mm dynamic drivers and a 36mAh battery in each of the buds, claiming to offer up to eight hours of battery life. The charging case packs a 480mAh battery, which is claimed to add another 38 hours of battery life to the wireless earphones. They support Bluetooth 5.3 and USB Type-C connectivity. The earphones also offer Dolby Atmos support.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with a Mali-G710 MC10 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. The phone ships with Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 and sports a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and HDR10+ support.

The triple rear camera unit on the OnePlus Nord 3 includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front camera is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor.

OnePlus Nord 3 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired SuperVOOC charging support. It also comes with a tri-state alert slider and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C connectivity. It arrives with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord 3 5G

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality
  • Good display
  • Powerful performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Excellent primary camera performance
  • Clean software
  • Bad
  • Ultra-wide camera could have been better
  • Competition offers better IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 3 5G review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1240x2772 pixels
OnePlus Nord Buds 2R True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Nord Buds 2R True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable fit
  • IP55 rating
  • Pleasing bass with ‘Bold’ EQ setting
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Touch controls are a bit tricky to use
  • No app support on iOS
Read detailed OnePlus Nord Buds 2R True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Further reading: OnePlus Buds 2R, OnePlus Buds 2R price in India, OnePlus Buds 2R specifications, OnePlus Nord 3 5G, OnePlus Nord 3 5G price in India, OnePlus Nord 3 5G Specifications, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
WhatsApp Denies Report That It Is Considering Showing Ads on App's Chat Screen
Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition With BMW-Inspired Design Launched: Price, Specifications

