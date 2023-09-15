OnePlus is offering the Nord Buds 2R with the purchase of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G in India. The OnePlus Nord 3 5G launched in the country alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G in July this year. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R are entry-level true wireless earphones that were also introduced in India simultaneously. Along with the case, the earphones claim to offer a battery life of more than 40 hours. The OnePlus Nord 3 handset is available in India in two colour and two storage variants.

The company is now offering a set of free Nord Buds 2R with the purchase of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G through Amazon and the official OnePlus store. The 8GB + 128GB and 16GB + 256GB storage variants of the phone are priced in India at Rs. 33,999 and Rs. 37,999, respectively. The offer is valid on both of these variants. The Nord Buds 2R are listed in India at Rs. 2,199 and offered in Deep Grey and Triple Blue colour options. The phone, on the other hand, is available in two colourways - Misty Green and Tempest Grey.

OnePlus' Nord Buds 2R come with 12.4mm dynamic drivers and a 36mAh battery in each of the buds, claiming to offer up to eight hours of battery life. The charging case packs a 480mAh battery, which is claimed to add another 38 hours of battery life to the wireless earphones. They support Bluetooth 5.3 and USB Type-C connectivity. The earphones also offer Dolby Atmos support.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with a Mali-G710 MC10 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. The phone ships with Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 and sports a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and HDR10+ support.

The triple rear camera unit on the OnePlus Nord 3 includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front camera is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor.

OnePlus Nord 3 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired SuperVOOC charging support. It also comes with a tri-state alert slider and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C connectivity. It arrives with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

