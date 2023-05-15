OnePlus Nord Buds 2 true wireless earphones with active noise cancellation were launched in India in early April. Now, the Chinese electronics brand is reportedly working on the new OnePlus Nord Buds 2r. Ahead of any official confirmation, an image of its retail box has leaked online, suggesting the possible design and specifications. The in-ear Bluetooth earphones are suggested to come with silicone earplugs and microphones. They could feature touch controls as well.

A report by MySmartPrice has shared the alleged retail box image of the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r claiming that they will arrive in the Indian market alongside the OnePlus Nord 3. As mentioned, the earphones are said to have an in-canal design and feature silicone earplugs. There could also be touch controls to answer or reject calls, adjust the volume, control music, and more. The design suggested by the retail box is almost similar to that of the OnePlus Nord Buds 2.

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

Additionally, tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) allegedly spotted the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r on the company's Indian website, hinting at their imminent launch. According to the tipster, they will go official in June. However, OnePlus has not yet shared any information on the launch of the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2r are expected to arrive with upgrades over the OnePlus Nord Buds 2. The latter were launched last month with a price tag of Rs. 2,999. They are available in White and Grey shades.

OnePlus's Nord Buds 2 feature 12.4mm dynamic drivers with 111db driver sensitivity and a frequency response rate of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. They offer active noise cancellation and a hear-through mode to assist ambient listening. The earphones are IP55 rated for dust and water resistance and feature customisable touch controls on the earpieces.

The earphones have Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity, with support for the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are compatible with HeyMelody app as well. Each earbud packs a 41mAh battery, while the case has a 480mAh cell. They support fast charging via the USB Type-C port.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.