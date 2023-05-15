Technology News
  OnePlus Nord Buds 2r Design Leaked via Alleged Retail Box, May Launch Alongside OnePlus Nord 3 5G

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r Design Leaked via Alleged Retail Box, May Launch Alongside OnePlus Nord 3 5G

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r are said to come with silicone earplugs and microphones.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 May 2023 18:42 IST
OnePlus Nord Buds 2r Design Leaked via Alleged Retail Box, May Launch Alongside OnePlus Nord 3 5G

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 true wireless headset is priced at Rs. 2,999 in India

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord Buds 2r tipped to go official in June
  • The upcoming model could feature touch controls
  • OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are available in White and Grey shades

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 true wireless earphones with active noise cancellation were launched in India in early April. Now, the Chinese electronics brand is reportedly working on the new OnePlus Nord Buds 2r. Ahead of any official confirmation, an image of its retail box has leaked online, suggesting the possible design and specifications. The in-ear Bluetooth earphones are suggested to come with silicone earplugs and microphones. They could feature touch controls as well.

A report by MySmartPrice has shared the alleged retail box image of the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r claiming that they will arrive in the Indian market alongside the OnePlus Nord 3. As mentioned, the earphones are said to have an in-canal design and feature silicone earplugs. There could also be touch controls to answer or reject calls, adjust the volume, control music, and more. The design suggested by the retail box is almost similar to that of the OnePlus Nord Buds 2.

oneplus nord buds 2r mysmartprice inline OnePlus Nord Buds 2r

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

Additionally, tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) allegedly spotted the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r on the company's Indian website, hinting at their imminent launch. According to the tipster, they will go official in June. However, OnePlus has not yet shared any information on the launch of the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2r are expected to arrive with upgrades over the OnePlus Nord Buds 2. The latter were launched last month with a price tag of Rs. 2,999. They are available in White and Grey shades.

OnePlus's Nord Buds 2 feature 12.4mm dynamic drivers with 111db driver sensitivity and a frequency response rate of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. They offer active noise cancellation and a hear-through mode to assist ambient listening. The earphones are IP55 rated for dust and water resistance and feature customisable touch controls on the earpieces.

The earphones have Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity, with support for the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are compatible with HeyMelody app as well. Each earbud packs a 41mAh battery, while the case has a 480mAh cell. They support fast charging via the USB Type-C port.

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, comfortable fit
  • Active noise cancellation
  • Convenient, customisable controls
  • Fun, reasonably detailed sound
  • Good battery life, fast charging
  • Bad
  • No app support on iOS
Read detailed OnePlus Nord Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

Further reading: OnePlus Nord Buds 2r, OnePlus Nord Buds 2r Specifications, OnePlus Nord Buds 2, OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Price, OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Specifications, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus Nord Buds 2r Design Leaked via Alleged Retail Box, May Launch Alongside OnePlus Nord 3 5G
