OnePlus Pad was launched earlier this year in February at the OnePlus' Cloud 11 event. The tablet is now getting updated to the latest OxygenOS 13.1. The update brings in features like cellular data sharing and a new multiscreen connection. OnePlus Pad comes preloaded with Android 13-based OxygenOS 13. The latest OxygenOS 13.1 update is also rolling out to the OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 10R and other OnePlus' numbered series smartphones.

OnePlus announced the rollout of the latest software update today. The OxygenOS 13.1 update for OnePlus Pad brings several improvements and new features including cellular data sharing, and multiscreen connection. With the cellular data sharing feature, users will be allowed to access their OnePlus phone's data on the OnePlus Pad by logging into the same account. They can browse the internet, answer calls, and send/receive text messages as well as share cellular data without having to set up a mobile hotspot. Do keep in mind, however, that the feature works within a 10-meter distance.

To use this functionality, users will be required to first log in to the same account on both their OnePlus phone as well as the OnePlus Pad and then turn on the WLAN and Bluetooth on the two devices. Once done, they can enable Quick Connect and Auto Connect settings, followed by Mobile Data Sharing, Calling Sharing, and Messaging Sharing in the Multi-Screen Connect settings. After this, users need to disable the WLAN in order to access cellular data sharing on the OnePlus Pad.

In addition to this, the latest OTA update Auto Connect and Relay Playing features offer cross-screen functions and enable users to easily switch between the OnePlus smartphone and OnePlus Pad. Notably, these features are only accessible on OnePlus smartphones running OxygenOS 13.1 including OnePlus 8 and above numbered series of handsets.

OnePlus launched the OnePlus Pad at its Cloud 11 event alongside OnePlus 11 5G, the OnePlus 11R, and OnePlus Buds Pro 2. The tablet sports an 11.61-inch display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It runs Android 13 out-of-the-box and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.

