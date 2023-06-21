Technology News

OnePlus Pad Gets OxygenOS 13.1 Update in India, Brings Cellular Data Sharing Feature

The OnePlus Pad was launched earlier this year at the company’s Cloud 11 event

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 June 2023 19:11 IST
OnePlus Pad Gets OxygenOS 13.1 Update in India, Brings Cellular Data Sharing Feature

OnePlus Pad comes preloaded with Android 13-based OxygenOS 13

Highlights
  • OnePlus Pad OxygenOS 13.1 update brings Auto Connect feature
  • The update comes with a multiscreen sharing feature
  • OnePlus Pad update also brings Relay Playing feature

OnePlus Pad was launched earlier this year in February at the OnePlus' Cloud 11 event. The tablet is now getting updated to the latest OxygenOS 13.1. The update brings in features like cellular data sharing and a new multiscreen connection. OnePlus Pad comes preloaded with Android 13-based OxygenOS 13. The latest OxygenOS 13.1 update is also rolling out to the OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 10R and other OnePlus' numbered series smartphones.

OnePlus announced the rollout of the latest software update today. The OxygenOS 13.1 update for OnePlus Pad brings several improvements and new features including cellular data sharing, and multiscreen connection. With the cellular data sharing feature, users will be allowed to access their OnePlus phone's data on the OnePlus Pad by logging into the same account. They can browse the internet, answer calls, and send/receive text messages as well as share cellular data without having to set up a mobile hotspot. Do keep in mind, however, that the feature works within a 10-meter distance.

To use this functionality, users will be required to first log in to the same account on both their OnePlus phone as well as the OnePlus Pad and then turn on the WLAN and Bluetooth on the two devices. Once done, they can enable Quick Connect and Auto Connect settings, followed by Mobile Data Sharing, Calling Sharing, and Messaging Sharing in the Multi-Screen Connect settings. After this, users need to disable the WLAN in order to access cellular data sharing on the OnePlus Pad.

In addition to this, the latest OTA update Auto Connect and Relay Playing features offer cross-screen functions and enable users to easily switch between the OnePlus smartphone and OnePlus Pad. Notably, these features are only accessible on OnePlus smartphones running OxygenOS 13.1 including OnePlus 8 and above numbered series of handsets.

OnePlus launched the OnePlus Pad at its Cloud 11 event alongside OnePlus 11 5G, the OnePlus 11R, and OnePlus Buds Pro 2. The tablet sports an 11.61-inch display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It runs Android 13 out-of-the-box and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. 

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

OnePlus Pad

OnePlus Pad

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Quality accessories
  • Vibrant and sharp display
  • Immersive speakers
  • Fluid software
  • Two-day battery life, 67W fast charging
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
Read detailed OnePlus Pad review
Display 11.61-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2800x2000 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 13
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9510mAh

Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus Pad Gets OxygenOS 13.1 Update in India, Brings Cellular Data Sharing Feature
