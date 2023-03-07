OnePlus Ace 2V has been launched in China on Tuesday as the latest flagship smartphone from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer. The new OnePlus Ace series smartphone comes in two colour options with a 2.5D AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus Ace 2V is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, coupled with 16GB of RAM. It has triple rear cameras led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support. Other highlights of the device include up to 512GB of onboard storage, Android 13 out-of-the-box, dual stereo speakers, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

OnePlus Ace 2V price, availability

OnePlus Ace 2V price has been set at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 16GB + 256GB model that is priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,000). The top-of-the-line 16GB + 512GB option is priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,000). It is offered in Black Rock and Celadon (translated from Chinese) colours and is currently up for pre-booking. It is scheduled to go on sale in China starting March 13.

The newly launched OnePlus Ace 2V is expected to make its debut as the OnePlus Nord 3 in global markets including India. However, there is no official word from OnePlus on this front.

OnePlus Ace 2V specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Ace 2V runs on Android 13 with ColorOS 13 on top and features a 6.74-inch (1,240x2,772 pixels) 2.5D AMOLED display with 93.50 screen ratio, 1440Hz PWM dimming and up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and the display has a pixel density of 450ppi, and offers a peak brightness of up to 1450 nits and HDR support. The new OnePlus smartphone is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC under the hood, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and Mali G710 MC10 GPU.

For optics, the OnePlus Ace 2V has a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and an 81-degree field of view. The camera unit also includes an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video chats, it comes with a 16-megapixel sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens. Further, it packs up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus Ace 2V include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, GPS, infrared remote control, NFC and USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an ambient light sensor, accelerator, e-compass, gyroscope, rear colour temperature sensor, and proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and a custom X-axis linear motor for gaming. It packs stereo speakers and dual microphones.

OnePlus has provided a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery on the OnePlus Ace 2V. It supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging that is said to fill the battery from zero to 100 percent in little as 32 minutes. Besides, it measures 162.6x75.1x8.15mm and weighs 191.5 grams.

