OnePlus V Fold is expected to launch in the coming months, as the Chinese smartphone manufacturer's first foldable. Announced at the company's Cloud 11 launch event in February, the foldable phone is said to be powered by Qualcomm flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and sport an 8-inch inner display and a 6.5-inch outer screen. Leaked renders of the foldable handset suggest that it will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housed in a circular module. Ahead of the smartphone's debut two leakers have tipped the colour options of the OnePlus V Fold.

Tipster Ice Universe (Twitter: @UniverseIce) recently claimed that OnePlus' first foldable would be as competitive — and offer similar camera and sound performance — as the Huawei Mate X3. In response to a user's query, the tipster stated that the purported OnePlus V Fold would be available in a golden colour option.

Meanwhile, Allround-PC's Max Jambor responded to Ice Universe's tweet, stating that the golden colour option might be available in China, but there would also be black and green colour options for the handset — presumably for the models sold outside China.

Earlier this week, tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (Twitter: OnLeaks) leaked new images of the purported OnePlus V Fold handset in a black leather finish. The smartphone is shown to feature an alert slider on the right edge of the display, along with the power button, which also appears to house a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

The leaked images of the OnePlus V Fold also show the handset sporting a circular rear camera module with three sensors. The OnePlus V Fold is tipped to feature a periscope camera for high-quality optical zoom support. The inner display is also shown to feature a left aligned hole-punch cutout for a selfie camera while the outer screen also has a similar cutout that is centrally aligned.

As per an earlier report, the OnePlus V Fold could be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and could sport an 8-inch quad-HD+ OLED inner display and a 6.5-inch full-HD+ outer display. It could feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup as well as two 32-megapixel selfie cameras, one located on the inner display and the other on the outer screen, as per the report.

