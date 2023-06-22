Technology News

OnePlus V Fold Colour Options for Chinese, Global Models Tipped Ahead of Debut: Details

OnePlus V Fold may be available in different colour options in China and global markets.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 June 2023 17:47 IST
OnePlus V Fold Colour Options for Chinese, Global Models Tipped Ahead of Debut: Details

Photo Credit: Smartprix/ Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks)

OnePlus V Fold leaked images hint at a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • OnePlus teased its foldable smartphone at a launch event in February
  • No official details were revealed, but the phone has surfaced in leaks
  • OnePlus V Fold is tipped to make its debut in China in August

OnePlus V Fold is expected to launch in the coming months, as the Chinese smartphone manufacturer's first foldable. Announced at the company's Cloud 11 launch event in February, the foldable phone is said to be powered by Qualcomm flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and sport an 8-inch inner display and a 6.5-inch outer screen. Leaked renders of the foldable handset suggest that it will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housed in a circular module. Ahead of the smartphone's debut two leakers have tipped the colour options of the OnePlus V Fold.

Tipster Ice Universe (Twitter: @UniverseIce) recently claimed that OnePlus' first foldable would be as competitive — and offer similar camera and sound performance — as the Huawei Mate X3. In response to a user's query, the tipster stated that the purported OnePlus V Fold would be available in a golden colour option.

Meanwhile, Allround-PC's Max Jambor responded to Ice Universe's tweet, stating that the golden colour option might be available in China, but there would also be black and green colour options for the handset — presumably for the models sold outside China.

Earlier this week, tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (Twitter: OnLeaks) leaked new images of the purported OnePlus V Fold handset in a black leather finish. The smartphone is shown to feature an alert slider on the right edge of the display, along with the power button, which also appears to house a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

The leaked images of the OnePlus V Fold also show the handset sporting a circular rear camera module with three sensors. The OnePlus V Fold is tipped to feature a periscope camera for high-quality optical zoom support. The inner display is also shown to feature a left aligned hole-punch cutout for a selfie camera while the outer screen also has a similar cutout that is centrally aligned.

As per an earlier report, the OnePlus V Fold could be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and could sport an 8-inch quad-HD+ OLED inner display and a 6.5-inch full-HD+ outer display. It could feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup as well as two 32-megapixel selfie cameras, one located on the inner display and the other on the outer screen, as per the report.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus V Fold, OnePlus V Fold specifications, OnePlus, Foldables, Foldable Phones
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Elon Musk's Starlink High-Speed Internet Service Eyes India, Faces Resistance From Reliance Jio Over Auctions
What is NFT Lending: Everything to Know

Related Stories

OnePlus V Fold Colour Options for Chinese, Global Models Tipped Ahead of Debut: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Price Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost
  2. Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra Will Launch in India on This Date
  3. Motorola Edge 40, Moto G32 Get New Colour Options in India: See Here
  4. OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Specifications Tipped: All Details
  5. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped Again Ahead of July 4 Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G India Launch Teased; Could Use Dimensity 1080 SoC
  7. Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro New Colour Options Leaked: Report
  8. Infinix Launches Limited-Edition Note 30 Pro Model: All Details
  9. Nokia G42 5G Price, Specifications Spotted on Retailer Site Ahead of Debut
  10. OnePlus Nord 3 India Launch Teased to Take Place in July: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus V Fold Colour Options for Chinese, Global Models Tipped Ahead of Debut: Details
  2. Elon Musk's Starlink High-Speed Internet Service Eyes India, Faces Resistance From Reliance Jio Over Auctions
  3. Motorola Edge 40 Viva Magenta Colour Variant Unveiled in India, Moto G32 Gets Two New Shades
  4. iOS 17 Beta 2 Released for Developers; Introduces Key Siri Command Update, Cross Fade in Apple Music, More
  5. iPhone SE 4 Unlikely to Launch in 2024; Analyst Cites In-House 5G Modem Issues: Report
  6. Apple Releases visionOS Developer Tools to Create Apple Vision Pro Applications: Details
  7. Vivo Y36 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 44W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Honor Magic V2, Honor X50 Tipped to Launch in July: Here's Everything We Know
  9. Super Mario Bros. Wonder Revealed at Nintendo Direct, Features New Elephant Power-Up
  10. Skoda Launches ‘Skodaverse’ NFT Platform in Crypto-Sceptic India: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.