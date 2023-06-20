OnePlus has yet to officially start teasing fans about its upcoming Nord series smartphone, but a new post on its community forum seems to have inadvertently released some information about the same. The OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to be the successor to the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, which was launched in India last year as a mid-range smartphone. While there have been unofficial reports about the phone arriving in India in July, there's now an official post confirming the launch.

OnePlus recently put out a post for its “The Lab” campaign that basically lets tech enthusiasts review its handsets ahead of an official launch. The post finally confirms that the phone will be called the OnePlus Nord 3. It also explains that those who join the program will need to submit reviews of the shared handsets by July, which is when the reviews will go live. OnePlus did not give out a specific date. As a part of its Lab program OnePlus will only be hand-picking six users to review its upcoming Nord product.

The OnePlus Nord 3, as per a previous report was expected to be released in June. The report also contained leaked images of what was said to be the OnePlus Nord 3 along with its packaging.

According to a more recent report, the OnePlus Nord 3 was spotted with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC on a Geekbench website, that also suggested other key specifications like the presence of a variant with 16GB of RAM. The phone managed a score of 1,153 points and 3,180 points in Geekbench's single and multi-core tests respectively in a test conducted on June 8.

The phone could be a rebadged version of the OnePlus Ace 2V, which was launched in China earlier this year. The smartphone has a 6.74-inch 2.5D AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution. It gets three rear cameras including a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. A 16-megapixel camera is in charge of selfies. The phone offers up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. There's a 5,000mAh battery that supports up to 80W wired charging.

