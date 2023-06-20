Technology News

OnePlus Nord 3 India Launch Officially Teased to Take Place in July: All Details

OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to be a rebadged OnePlus Ace 2V, which has been launched in China.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 June 2023 15:17 IST
OnePlus Nord 3 India Launch Officially Teased to Take Place in July: All Details

The OnePlus Nord 3 will be the successor to the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 3 is expected have a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC
  • It is said to have a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging
  • The phone is also said to feature a dedicated 2-megapixel macro camera

OnePlus has yet to officially start teasing fans about its upcoming Nord series smartphone, but a new post on its community forum seems to have inadvertently released some information about the same. The OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to be the successor to the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, which was launched in India last year as a mid-range smartphone. While there have been unofficial reports about the phone arriving in India in July, there's now an official post confirming the launch.

OnePlus recently put out a post for its “The Lab” campaign that basically lets tech enthusiasts review its handsets ahead of an official launch. The post finally confirms that the phone will be called the OnePlus Nord 3. It also explains that those who join the program will need to submit reviews of the shared handsets by July, which is when the reviews will go live. OnePlus did not give out a specific date. As a part of its Lab program OnePlus will only be hand-picking six users to review its upcoming Nord product.

The OnePlus Nord 3, as per a previous report was expected to be released in June. The report also contained leaked images of what was said to be the OnePlus Nord 3 along with its packaging.

According to a more recent report, the OnePlus Nord 3 was spotted with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC on a Geekbench website, that also suggested other key specifications like the presence of a variant with 16GB of RAM. The phone managed a score of 1,153 points and 3,180 points in Geekbench's single and multi-core tests respectively in a test conducted on June 8.

The phone could be a rebadged version of the OnePlus Ace 2V, which was launched in China earlier this year. The smartphone has a 6.74-inch 2.5D AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution. It gets three rear cameras including a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. A 16-megapixel camera is in charge of selfies. The phone offers up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. There's a 5,000mAh battery that supports up to 80W wired charging.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sheldon Pinto
