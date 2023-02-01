Technology News

Redmi Smart Band 2 With 1.47-Inch TFT Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi Band 2 launched in China in December 2022

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 February 2023
Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Smart Band 2 comes with magnetic charging support

Highlights
  • Redmi Smart Band 2 has a 5ATM water resistance rating
  • The fitness band is available in six colour variants
  • Redmi Smart Band 2 comes with an ultra-slim 9.99mm body

Redmi launched the Smart Band 2 in China in December 2022, with an ultra-thin body of 9.99mm and a 1.47-inch, which is claimed to be 76 percent larger than the earlier generation of Smart Bands. Previous iterations include the 2020 version of the Redmi Smart Band and the 2021 version of the Redmi Smart Band Pro. The Chinese tech giant has now announced the global launch of the latest Redmi Smart Band 2, starting with Japan. The fitness band offers tracking modes for more than 30 activities including outdoor running, and yoga.

Redmi Smart Band 2 price, availability

Interested buyers will be able to choose the latest fitness band from Redmi from six available colour variants - Ivory, Olive, Snazzy Green, Blue, Black, and Pink. The Redmi Band 2 has a lightweight, ultra-thin body with dimensions of 42.81mm × 25.42mm × 9.99mm, weighing 14.9g without the strap.

Redmi Smart Band 2 is priced at JPY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 3,500) in Japan, and as an early bird offer valid till February 6, it can be availed at JPY 4,490 (roughly Rs. 2,800). The company is yet to announce the availability of the fitness band in the Indian market.

Redmi Smart Band 2 specifications, features

Redmi's new Smart Band 2 comes with a 1.47-inch (194x368 pixels) always-on TFT touch display, with a pixel density of 247ppi, 450 nits peak brightness, and a tempered glass cover with anti-fingerprint coating. The fitness tracker runs on a 210mAh battery that is said to offer up to 14 days of battery backup on regular use, which can reduce to 6 days with heavy usage.

The company confirms that the Redmi Smart Band 2 features a PPG heart-rate sensor, SpO2 tracker, sleep tracker, menstrual cycle tracker and stress monitor. None of these trackers is intended to be used for diagnosis, the company states, and should be used “for well-being and personal reference only.” The fitness tracker comes with support for Bluetooth v5.1 and is waterproof up to 5ATM (50 metres), according to the company. It is compatible with smartphones running Android 6.0 and higher or iOS 12 and higher. Users will need to use the Mi Fitness application with the fitness band.

Comment
 
 

