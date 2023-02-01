Technology News

Elon Musk's 2018 Tesla Tweets Caused Billions of Dollars in Investor Damages, Estimates Show

Jurors in the ongoing Tesla shareholder trial will soon have to determine whether Elon Musk's 2018 tweets steered investors in the wrong direction.

By Associated Press | Updated: 1 February 2023 14:29 IST
Elon Musk's 2018 Tesla Tweets Caused Billions of Dollars in Investor Damages, Estimates Show

Photo Credit: AFP

The crux of the case hinges on Elon Musk tweet from August 7, 2018 that said "funding secured"

Highlights
  • Musk could face more financial fallout in case of unfavourable verdict
  • Musk repeatedly insisted he was looking after shareholders' interests
  • Report based on Black-Scholes model analyses impact of Musk's tweets

An Elon Musk tweet declaring he had the financing to take Tesla private in 2018 caused billions of dollars in investor damages after the deal collapsed, according to estimates presented Tuesday at a trial examining the haphazard handling of the buyout proposal.

The mind-bending estimates laid out by two experts hired by attorneys representing Tesla shareholders underscored the challenges facing a nine-person jury as the three-week trial winds down this week. US District Judge Edward Chen expects to turn the case over to the jury Friday.

Depending on the verdict, Musk and the electric automaker that he runs could be facing more financial fallout for his unpredictable behaviour on the Twitter platform, which he now owns. Without acknowledging any wrongdoing, Musk and Tesla reached a $40 million (Roughly Rs. 330 crore) settlement with securities regulators after Musk's troublesome tweets in August 2018.

In this class-action lawsuit on behalf of Tesla shareholders, the jurors must first determine whether two tweets that Musk abruptly posted on August 7, 2018 steered Tesla investors in the wrong direction. If the jury decides to hold Musk accountable for the tweets that Chen has already deemed falsehoods, they will face what may be an even more formidable task — trying to calculate how much Musk — one of the world's richest people — and Tesla should have to pay for the misleading tweets.

One of Tuesday's two experts, economist Michael Hartzmark, reviewed a report peppered with terms such as “but-for" and “consequential inflation" that made a case for calculating the damages suffered by Tesla shareholders during a 10-day period in August 2018 at anywhere from $4 billion (roughly Rs. 32,700 crore) to $11 billion (roughly Rs. 90,000 crore), or $22.55 (roughly Rs. 1,800) to $66.67 (roughly Rs. 5,500) per Tesla share at that time.

Another expert, University of Maryland finance professor Steven Heston, reviewed an even denser report analysing the impact of Musk's tweets on more than 2,000 types of Tesla stock options, drawing largely upon a formula known as the Black-Scholes model widely used by companies to value executive compensation packages.

When pressed by a Musk lawyer about the reliability of his model, Heston acknowledged: “All models deviate from reality, which is why they are models."

Heston, who said he was paid $300,000 (roughly Rs. 2.5 crore) to $350,000 (roughly Rs. 2.8 crore) for his work in the case, demurred on trying to make a concrete estimate on the investor damages, saying that was a job for the jurors.

The crux of the case hinges on an August 7, 2018, tweet in which Musk declared “funding secured ” to take Tesla private. Musk abruptly posted the tweet minutes before boarding his private jet after being alerted that the Financial Times was about to publish a story that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund had spent about $2 billion (roughly Rs. 16,350 crore) buying a 5 percent stake in Tesla to diversify its interests beyond oil, according to his testimony.

Amid widespread confusion about whether Musk's Twitter account had been hacked or he was joking, Musk followed up a few hours later with another tweet suggesting a deal was imminent.

During roughly eight hours of sworn testimony, Musk repeatedly insisted he was looking after shareholders' best interests and believed he had a financing commitment from the Saudi fund that was recanted after his “funding secured" tweet. Musk also testified he could have still pulled off the buyout by raising money from other investors and selling some of his stock in SpaceX, a rocket ship maker that he founded.

After consulting with Tesla's major shareholders, Musk decided the electric automaker should remain publicly traded — a decision that has paid off for him and other investors. Tesla's shares are now worth more than eight times what they were at the time of Musk's buyout tweet, after adjusting for two stock splits that have occurred since then.

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Twitter, Tesla
Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked, May Soon Launch in India: Report
Featured video of the day
Marvel Snap Review

Related Stories

Elon Musk's 2018 Tesla Tweets Caused Billions of Dollars in Investor Damages, Estimates Show
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's What the Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earphones Might Look Like
  2. Fire-Boltt Cobra Rugged Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  3. Jio's 5G Network is Now Rolling Out Across These 34 Cities in India
  4. Vivo V27 Series Likely to Launch in India Soon: All Details
  5. OnePlus Buds Ace With ANC to Be Unveiled On This Date
  6. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Price Leaked Ahead of Global Launch on February 7
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Live Images, Hands-on Video Surface Online
  8. Nothing Phone 2 Will Get a Direct US Release in 2023: Report
  9. Poco Has Revealed Key Specifications, AnTuTu Score for Poco X5 Pro 5G
  10. NoiseFit Force Rugged Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Losses Due to Crypto Exploits Saw 93 Percent Drop YoY in January, Blockchain Security Firm Says
  2. Apex Legends Mobile Is Shutting Down in May, EA Won’t Offer Refunds for In-Game Purchases
  3. Redmi Smart Band 2 With 1.47-Inch TFT Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Elon Musk's 2018 Tesla Tweets Caused Billions of Dollars in Investor Damages, Estimates Show
  5. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked, May Soon Launch in India: Report
  6. Government to Introduce National Data Governance Policy for Simplified KYC Process: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
  7. Apple's Foldable iPad Will Not Debut in 2024, 20.5-Inch Foldable Notebook to Hit Shelves: Analysts
  8. Nothing Ear 2 Renders Leak Again, May Feature Personalised Active Noise Cancellation: Report
  9. Twitter Is Shutting Down Its CoTweets Feature for Co-Authored Tweets After Months of Testing
  10. James Gunn Announces New DC Universe Slate: Superman Legacy, Lanterns, The Batman Sequel, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.