Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows: All Details

Redmi Band 2 gets a 1.47-inch TFT LCD screen with 450 nits of peak brightness.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 December 2022 13:05 IST
Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows: All Details

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The Redmi Watch 3 packs a 289mAh battery with an up to 12-day backup

  • Redmi Watch 3 weighs about 37g, comes with adjustable silicone straps
  • These wearables are compatible with Android 6.0 or iOS 12 and above
  • The Redmi Band 2 comes with over 30 sports modes, 5ATM water resistance

Redmi Watch 3 and Redmi Band 2 were launched in China on December 27, Tuesday. These new wearables were unveiled alongside the flagship Redmi K60 series. The Redmi Watch 3 gets a 1.75-inch AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. This smartwatch features 121 sports modes, including 10 built-in running courses. It also comes with support for five major satellite positioning systems. Redmi also revealed the Redmi Band 2, which has a 1.47-inch TFT LCD screen. This fitness band comes with features like blood oxygen tracking, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and sleep monitoring.

Redmi Watch 3, Redmi Band 2 price, availability

The Redmi Watch 3 has gone on sale in China at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 7,000). This smartwatch comes in Elegant Blank and Ivory White colours. Meanwhile, the Redmi Band 2 is priced at CNY 159 (roughly Rs. 2,000). It is available in Midnight Black and Dream White colours. Redmi has not delved into details regarding the global availability of these wearables.

Redmi Watch 3 specifications, features

This smartwatch gets a 1.75-inch AMOLED display with 390x450 pixels resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 600 nits of brightness. It is said to weigh about 37g and comes with adjustable silicone straps. The Redmi Watch 3 supports Bluetooth calling and comes with an SOS emergency call feature as well.

Redmi Watch 3 comes with 121 sports modes such as outdoor running, cycling, mountain climbing, and swimming. There are also 10 built-in running courses with a voice coach to take you through them. This smartwatch's high-end GNSS chip is claimed to be compatible with Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, and QZSS satellite positioning systems.

It can be used to track blood oxygen levels and monitor heart rate throughout the day. The Redmi Watch 3 also features sleep monitoring technology to assist users in improving their sleeping habits. This smartwatch packs a 289mAh battery that is said to offer up to 12 days of typical use. It is designed to offer 5ATM water resistance. The Redmi Watch 3 is compatible with devices running on Android 6.0 or iOS 12 and above operating systems.

Redmi Band 2 specifications, features

The Redmi Band 2 gets a 1.47-inch TFT LCD screen with a 172x320 pixels resolution and 450 nits of peak brightness. It includes over 100 watch faces and users can also set album images as its wallpaper. It comes with over 30 sports modes and offers 5ATM water resistance, which may allow it to withstand swimming in shallow waters.

This fitness band comes with features like blood oxygen tracking, heart rate monitoring, and sleep monitoring. There is also a women's health feature that makes the Redmi Band 2 vibrate to provide reminders. It features a 210mAh battery that is claimed to provide up to 14 days of backup. It is compatible with devices running on Android 6.0 or iOS 12 and above.

Redmi Watch 3

Redmi Watch 3

Compatible OS Android 6.0 or iOS 12 and above
Dial Shape Rectangle
Redmi Band 2

Redmi Band 2

Display Type LCD
Water Resistant Yes
Heart Rate Monitor Yes
Battery Life (Days) 14
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
