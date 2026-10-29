Samsung's latest foldable smartphones reportedly recorded a 45 percent increase in combined sales in Europe during their first nine weeks compared with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 over the same period last year. The company could now be considering another addition to its wide foldable range for 2027. A new leak suggests Samsung is testing two possible successors to the Galaxy Z Fold 8, one with a larger display and another with lower specifications. However, only one model may reach the market.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 Wide FE, Plus Models Details

Tipster Lanzuk claimed that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 had received a better-than-expected response from the market. The information reportedly came from a display supplier, with Samsung said to be considering an additional model for next year.

The South Korean tech giant is reportedly weighing two designs for its next wide foldable. One would have a larger display, while the other would stick to the current size but come with less powerful hardware. The larger model could launch as the Galaxy Z Fold 9 Wide Plus, while the more modest version may be called the Galaxy Z Fold 9 Wide FE. Samsung is expected to settle on one of the two options soon.

The European sales figures offer some context for the reported plans. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra reportedly recorded 45 percent higher combined sales during their first nine weeks than the Galaxy Z Fold 7 managed over the same period last year. However, the figures do not provide a separate sales breakdown for the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Specifications

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 sports a 7.6-inch inner LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,448 x 1,848 pixels and a 4:3 aspect ratio. Its 5.5-inch cover screen offers a resolution of 1,248 x 1,972 pixels. Both displays support a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset and is available with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. For optics, it features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 packs a 4,800mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging and 20W wireless charging. Samsung has not confirmed the specifications or launch plans for either rumoured successor.