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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra Sales Grow in Europe as New Wide Models Are Considered

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 29 October 2026 12:56 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra Sales Grow in Europe as New Wide Models Are Considered

Galaxy Z Fold 8 sports a 7.6-inch inner and 5.5-inch cover display

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Highlights
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 9 Wide Plus could feature a larger display
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 9 Wide FE may have lower specifications
  • Samsung could launch only one of the two rumoured models
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Samsung's latest foldable smartphones reportedly recorded a 45 percent increase in combined sales in Europe during their first nine weeks compared with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 over the same period last year. The company could now be considering another addition to its wide foldable range for 2027. A new leak suggests Samsung is testing two possible successors to the Galaxy Z Fold 8, one with a larger display and another with lower specifications. However, only one model may reach the market.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 Wide FE, Plus Models Details

Tipster Lanzuk claimed that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 had received a better-than-expected response from the market. The information reportedly came from a display supplier, with Samsung said to be considering an additional model for next year.

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The South Korean tech giant is reportedly weighing two designs for its next wide foldable. One would have a larger display, while the other would stick to the current size but come with less powerful hardware. The larger model could launch as the Galaxy Z Fold 9 Wide Plus, while the more modest version may be called the Galaxy Z Fold 9 Wide FE. Samsung is expected to settle on one of the two options soon.

The European sales figures offer some context for the reported plans. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra reportedly recorded 45 percent higher combined sales during their first nine weeks than the Galaxy Z Fold 7 managed over the same period last year. However, the figures do not provide a separate sales breakdown for the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Specifications

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 sports a 7.6-inch inner LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,448 x 1,848 pixels and a 4:3 aspect ratio. Its 5.5-inch cover screen offers a resolution of 1,248 x 1,972 pixels. Both displays support a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset and is available with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. For optics, it features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 packs a 4,800mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging and 20W wireless charging. Samsung has not confirmed the specifications or launch plans for either rumoured successor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New passport-style form factor is very likeable
  • Useful cover screen which is bright enough and the aspect ratio is great for social media
  • 4:3 main display is excellent
  • Lightweight and solid design
  • IP48 rating
  • Decent cameras
  • Battery life is good enough
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • No telephoto sensor at this price
  • Loudspeakers could have been better
  • Still needs better app optimisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Cover Display 5.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1248x1972 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2448x1848 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Refined hinge and in-hand feel
  • Much improved crease
  • Anti-reflective coating
  • Flagship-level performance
  • 45W wired fast charging support
  • 7 years of OS updates and security patches
  • Solid primary sensor and upgraded ultrawide sensor
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Telephoto sensor could have been better
  • Doesn't feel Ultra compared to Fold 7
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Not the best loudspeakers in the segment
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2256x2504 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 Wide, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 Wide FE, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 Wide Plus, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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