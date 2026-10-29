Samsung launched its Galaxy Buds on open-ear earphones in the US, following their debut in South Korea earlier this month. The clip-on earphones feature 11.3mm TwinBoost speakers, Bluetooth 6.2 connectivity and support for multiple audio codecs. They also offer hands-free AI features, including Gemini Live integration and Quick Voice Memo. The Galaxy Buds On are claimed to deliver up to 9.5 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 38 hours with the charging case. They will be available in the US in November.

Samsung Galaxy Buds On Price, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Buds On are priced at $229 (roughly Rs. 21,800) in the US. They will go on sale in a Black colour option in early November 2026.

Samsung Galaxy Buds On Features, Specifications

The Galaxy Buds On clip onto the ear instead of sitting inside the ear canal. Samsung used data from more than 119 million ears and AI-assisted simulations to get the fit right for different ear shapes. Each earbud weighs 6.65g, has a flexible band and also supports tap controls.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds On use 11.3mm TwinBoost speakers, with automatic volume adjustment that responds to surrounding noise levels. Samsung's Audio Leakage Reduction technology is designed to keep sound from leaking out, while the Snapdragon S7 Gen 1 Sound Platform and a Class-D amplifier handle audio processing and power efficiency.

For calls, the earbuds use three microphones and a Voice Pickup Unit (VPU) that detects speech through bone and skin movement. Samsung's Intelligent Clear Call feature uses machine learning to filter out background sounds, such as traffic and construction noise, to make voices easier to hear.

The Galaxy Buds On earbuds also support hands-free access to Gemini Live through voice commands. Users can record notes by long-pressing an earbud and search their recordings through Bixby. Head Gestures offer another way to manage calls and notifications, letting users nod to accept calls, shake their head to decline them, dismiss alarms and listen to notifications.

The earbuds connect to compatible Galaxy phones and tablets when you open the case. You can adjust the volume and equaliser settings from the Quick Panel without installing the Galaxy Wearable app. They also work with Android 12 or later, though some features may not be available on non-Samsung devices.

For connectivity, the Galaxy Buds On support Bluetooth 6.2 and the SSC, SSC UHQ, AAC, SBC and LC3 audio codecs. They also include touch, infrared, accelerometer, gyroscope and Hall sensors. The earbuds carry an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, but the charging case isn't water resistant.

Samsung claims the Galaxy Buds On offer up to 9.5 hours of music playback on a single charge and up to 38 hours with the charging case. The earbuds pack 61mAh batteries, while the case has a 530mAh battery. For calls, Samsung claims up to 5.5 hours of talk time on a single charge and up to 25 hours with the charging case.