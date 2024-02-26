Technology News

Five Things You Need to Know About the OnePlus Watch 2

OnePlus finally adds a “smartwatch” to its ecosystem and it’s rather interesting one

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 February 2024 20:35 IST
Five Things You Need to Know About the OnePlus Watch 2

The OnePlus Watch 2 is OnePlus’s first smartwatch capable of running 3rd party apps

Highlights
  • The OnePlus Watch has a unique dual-chipset architecture
  • It also switches between two operating systems
  • Battery life is one of it’s bigger highlights
Advertisement

Three years is a really long time in consumer technology. OnePlus launched its first smartwatch in 2021 and while it was not a success story, it finally had on offer a wearable from the brand. Indeed, the OnePlus Watch felt like a clumsy attempt to close the ecosystem circle, while building the foundations to properly compete with Samsung. It did not offer a full-fledged operating system, was not capable of running third-party apps, and functioned more like a fitness band than a smartwatch. In early 2023, OnePlus then launched a budget smartwatch called the Nord Watch. It was marketed as a budget fitness tracker, and obviously lacked a number of features that would make it a smartwatch; reducing its usefulness to a fitness band. It ran a version of RTOS as its operating system (just like the previous model) and offered the basics when it came to fitness tracking, making it a decent choice for buyers of its Nord sub-brand.

Lately, OnePlus has been serious about delving deeper into the premium products category. We saw the brand launch its first tablet, called the OnePlus Pad, which was launched as a premium product (along with optional accessories) and more recently, the OnePlus Open, the company's first book-style foldable. With OnePlus' push in India for the premium smartphone category, the brand desperately needed a smartwatch, and three years in, we have OnePlus's latest attempt at designing a smartwatch.

Going purely by its specifications there's plenty to brag about when it comes to hardware (like OnePlus' smartphones) but the Chinese brand (now under Oppo) is now attempting to ride the wave stirred up by Samsung and its long-standing line of Galaxy smartwatches, just like the OnePlus Open foldable which dropped out of nowhere to compete with the Galaxy Z Fold 5. So, what is OnePlus's new contender all about? Does it have what it takes (both in terms of software and hardware) to compete with Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 series? Let's take a closer look at the top 5 details that make the OnePlus Watch 2 special.

OnePlus Watch 2 design ndtv OnePlusWatch2 OnePlus

The OnePlus Watch 2 has a 47mm case made from stainless steel

 

Sturdy design that appears elegant

While its odd but classy-looking design surely stands out with two oddly placed pushers on the left of the stainless steel case, the watch also goes big on durability. According to OnePlus the Watch 2 can withstand pressures of 5 ATM underwater, which is good for about 50 metres. It is also IP68-certified for dust and water resistance and OnePlus also claims that the Watch 2 is built to meet MIL-STD-810H US military standards, meaning you can take it for a swim, up in the mountains, and expose it to extreme weather as well. The watch has a 1.43-inch AMOLED round display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 466 x 466 making it quite sharp. This circular display is set under a 2.5D sapphire crystal face, making the overall design quite sturdy.

It's got two processors

One of the things that makes the OnePlus Watch 2 unique is its Dual-Engine Architecture. The watch has two independent chipsets which work together, switching between the two operating systems in a seamless manner. According to OnePlus, this switching does not affect the user experience and happens automatically. The wearable has a BES2700 chipset which is used to operate the RTOS part of the software experience, while the Wear OS part of the software is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 platform. OnePlus claims to have done this to extend battery life.

OnePlus Watch 2 software ndtv OnePlusWatch2 OnePlus

The OnePlus Watch 2 runs Google Wear OS 4 along with RTOS and supports third-party apps

 

There's two operating systems as well

OnePlus claims that its RTOS software (found on cheaper budget wearables, including the now discontinued Nord Watch) is used to handle background activities like daily tasks and fitness tracking. The smarter Wear OS 4 wakes up only when needed to run apps, conserving power in the process. This is similar to a fused software experience which was available on the Oppo Watch that launched around 2020 and offered a mix of Color OS and Wear OS.

The OHealth companion app (only available on Android) also syncs with Google's Health Connect service, meaning that your data can be shared or taken elsewhere and is not locked up to the OnePlus ecosystem. Despite building a dual OS smartwatch, running RTOS, it's a bit of shame that OnePlus has chosen to avoid building an iOS app for the same.

Aims for above average battery life

The OnePlus Watch 2's biggest claim is indeed its advertised "market-beating" battery life. OnePlus claims that its Dual-Engine Architecture using two chipsets and seamless software switching will let its users use the watch for up to 12 days without charging in Power Saver Mode. While power saver modes are available on other smartwatches, they do cut down on fitness tracking features. OnePlus claims that its unique hardware and software setup will deliver the above claim with health tracking, which is something we can't wait to test out in our review. The wearable also has a bigger battery with a 500mAh capacity to fall back on, which as we have seen from previous leaks is bigger than the average battery powering most Wear OS wearables today.

OnePlus Watch 2 design case ndtv OnePlusWatch2 OnePlus

The OnePlus Watch 2 has 5ATM water resistance and is MIL-STD-810H certified for durability

 

OnePlus Watch 2 Connectivity

The OnePlus Watch 2 seems to be big on bragging rights from what we have seen so far. In terms of connectivity there's dual-frequency GPS positioning, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi. However, this watch lacks any sort of cellular connectivity or eSIM. Hence one will need a compatible Android smartphone around when it's out in the wild with no Wi-Fi connectivity around. In short, it's still not a standalone device like the Galaxy Watch 6 or an Apple Watch Series 9 both of which do pack in cellular connectivity. According to the OnePlus team, it is said that user and community feedback stated that there's no need for the same, which is why it was not included. What's also missing for users in India is NFC payments for Google Pay.

We will be putting the OnePlus 2 through our rigorous testing process. So, stay tuned for our detailed review, which will be out soon to find out if this smartwatch lives up to its tall claims and hopefully brings OnePlus that much closer to closing its ecosystem circle.

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Watch

OnePlus Watch

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • AMOLED display
  • SpO2 tracking
  • Accurate sleep tracking
  • IP68 rated
  • Fast charging, good battery life
  • Bad
  • Inaccurate step tracking
  • No iOS support
  • Comes in one size only
  • Limited smart features
Read detailed OnePlus Watch review
Compatible OS Android 6.0 and above
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
OnePlus Nord Watch

OnePlus Nord Watch

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Bright and crisp AMOLED display
  • Good companion app
  • Smooth and fluid software
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Lacks built-in GPS
  • No Bluetooth calling
  • No speaker
  • Confusing notification system
Read detailed OnePlus Nord Watch review
Strap Colour Deep Blue, Midnight Black
Display Size 45mm
Compatible OS Android 6, iOS 11
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Premium design, good build quality
  • Rotating bezel works well
  • Personalised workout experience
  • Accurate health and fitness tracking
  • Good software and apps
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • ECG, blood pressure monitoring don't work in India
  • Camera controller app exclusive to Samsung phones
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic review
Display Size 43mm
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cellular

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cellular

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • More internal storage
  • Brighter display
  • Faster S9 SiP
  • Health and fitness tracking has improved
  • Bad
  • Same old design
  • Marginal battery life improvements
Read detailed Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cellular review
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type OLED Retina
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: MWC 2024, OnePlus Watch 2, OnePlus Watch 2 Design, OnePlus Watch 2 Battery, OnePlus Watch 2 Processor, OnePlus Watch 2 Software, OnePlus Watch 2 Connectivity
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Vietnam's VinFast Seeks EV Import Duty Cut as Plant Construction Starts in India
MWC 2024: Lenovo Unveils ThinkBook Transparent Laptop Concept, New ThinkPad Laptops, More

Related Stories

Five Things You Need to Know About the OnePlus Watch 2
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi HyperOS Roll-Out Timeline Unveiled: Here's the List of Devices
  2. Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Announced at MWC 2024
  3. Truecaller Brings Call Recording, AI Transcriptions Features to India
  4. Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro Set to Launch in India on This Day
  5. iQoo Z9 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC to Debut in India on This Date
  6. Energizer Hard Case P28K Phone With 28,000mAh Battery Unveiled at MWC 2024
  7. Qualcomm Showcases On-Device AI Features for Smartphones at MWC 2024
  8. Motorola to Use Corning Gorilla Glass for Its Entire Portfolio in 2024
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Tests Gemini AI Integration With Messages App, Rolls Out Multiple Productivity Features for Android
  2. OnePlus Watch 2 With 1.43-Inch Display, Up to 12 Days Battery Life Unveiled at MCW 2024: Price, Specifications
  3. Tecno Pocket Go With AR Glasses, Dynamic 1 Robot Dog Unveiled at MWC 2024: Key Features
  4. Truecaller Launches Call Recordings, AI-Powered Transcriptions in India for Android and iOS Phones
  5. Lava Blaze Curve 5G India Price Range Leaked; Tipped to Run on MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC
  6. Metaverse in Healthcare Market Size Estimated to Reach Nearly $500 Billion by 2033: Report
  7. Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Unveiled at MWC 2024
  8. MWC 2024: Lenovo Unveils ThinkBook Transparent Laptop Concept, New ThinkPad Laptops, More
  9. Qualcomm Unveils On-Device Generative AI Features for Android Smartphones at MWC 2024
  10. Motorola Announces New Deal With Corning at MWC 2024; to Use Gorilla Glass for Its Entire Portfolio
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »