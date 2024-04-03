Technology News

Samsung Releases Galaxy Time Watch Faces That Shows Real-Time Data of Planets in the Solar System

Samsung collaborated with the European Space Agency to create the Galaxy Time watch faces.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 April 2024 15:56 IST
Samsung Releases Galaxy Time Watch Faces That Shows Real-Time Data of Planets in the Solar System

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Time shows time and other relevant data about the planets

Highlights
  • The Galaxy Time watch faces are available on Galaxy Watch 4 or later
  • There are eight watch faces for each of the planets in solar system
  • Three versions of the Galaxy Watch 7 is said to be launched this year
Advertisement

Samsung released new watch faces for its Galaxy Watch devices on March 31 which tell users the current time on the different planets in the solar system. Dubbed Galaxy Time, the South Korean tech giant revealed that these watch faces were developed in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA). There are eight watch faces in total corresponding with the eight planets. Alongside the current time on the planets, these watch faces also share other relevant data about these celestial bodies.

Announcing the new watch faces in a post on its German newsroom, Mario Winter, Vice President Marketing at Samsung Electronics Germany, said, “In this project, “Galaxy” really says it all. Together with ESA, one of the largest partners in space travel, we have developed a watch face that offers Samsung Galaxy users a new and unique way to explore our solar system. With the scientific data provided by ESA to Samsung developers, Galaxy Time users will have the opportunity to effortlessly look beyond our home planet to the planetary neighborhood on their Samsung Galaxy Watch.”

ESA scientist Melanie Heil explained that despite being part of the same star, the Sun, different planets in the solar system revolve around it and rotate around its own axis at different speed compared to the Earth. As a result, what we experience as days, hours, and seconds are entirely different for each of the seven other planets — Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune.

To develop the Galaxy Time watch faces, Samsung used ESA's data on the rotation speed and orbit of the eight planets around the Sun. The time that users will see is not necessarily the exact time of these planets but their representation relative to Earth's time. Apart from time, the faces also offer interesting insights into the solar system, such as the distance of neighboring planets from the Sun and Earth, the number of their moons, their exact position every second and the planetary seasons.

Samsung revealed that the idea behind the watch face came from the creative agency Leo Burnett Germany whereas the creative brand consultancy Metadesign in Berlin led the development of Galaxy Time. These watch faces are compatible with all Galaxy Watch devices that run on Wear OS, which is Galaxy Watch 4 or later.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Apple Pencil 3 to Get New 'Squeeze' Gesture, iPadOS 17.5 Beta Suggests: Report
‘Growing Strong in India’: Shiba Inu Said to Be Top Traded Memecoin on WazirX in March

Related Stories

Samsung Releases Galaxy Time Watch Faces That Shows Real-Time Data of Planets in the Solar System
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Pro With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  2. Motorola Edge 50 Pro First Impressions
  3. HP Omen Transcend 14 With Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU Debuts in India: See Price
  4. Samsung Releases Galaxy Time Watch Faces; Will Tell You the Time on Mars
  5. iQoo 12 Anniversary Edition India Launch Date Set; Key Features Revealed
  6. HP Envy x360 14 With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPUs Launched in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, Galaxy M15 5G to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Yahoo Acquires Instagram Co-Founders' AI News Platform Artifact
  2. ‘Growing Strong in India’: Shiba Inu Said to Be Top Traded Memecoin on WazirX in March
  3. Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series Tipped to Launch in India on April 12; Key Details Revealed
  4. Samsung Releases Galaxy Time Watch Faces That Shows Real-Time Data of Planets in the Solar System
  5. Apple Pencil 3 to Get New 'Squeeze' Gesture, iPadOS 17.5 Beta Suggests: Report
  6. Bitcoin, Ether Register Losses as Market Volatility Continues to Shadow Price Charts
  7. HP Omen Transcend 14 With Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU Launched in India: Price, Availability
  8. Google Messages to Reportedly Let Users Text Anyone Using Satellite Messaging Feature
  9. Microsoft Reportedly Testing an AI-Powered Chatbot for Xbox
  10. Motorola Edge 50 Pro With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 125W Turbo Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »