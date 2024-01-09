Technology News

Sony Is Developing a Spatial Content Creation System With XR Headset, Controllers; Will Launch in 2024

The Sony XR headset will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest XR processor, the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 January 2024 12:41 IST
Sony Is Developing a Spatial Content Creation System With XR Headset, Controllers; Will Launch in 2024

Photo Credit: Sony

The spatial content creation system will include a head-mounted display, two controllers

Highlights
  • The XR headset will be powered by Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 platform
  • Sony will collaborate with Siemens to integrate its design software
  • Sony's headset will also feature a flip-up mechanism
Advertisement

After Apple announced pre-order details and US launch date for its upcoming Vision Pro mixed reality headset, Sony revealed that it is developing an immersive spatial content creation system with an XR (extended reality) head-mounted display and a pair of controllers. Aimed at creators in the 3D content space, Sony's headset will run on Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 Platform and sport 4K OLED Microdisplays. The Japanese tech giant did not specify a launch date for the device, but it confirmed that the headset would be available later this year.

The XR headset, according to Sony's announcement, will feature the company's proprietary rendering technology for real-time high-definition 3D rendering of both objects and human facial expressions. The spatial content creation system will also come with six cameras and sensors that enable video see-through functionality and spatial recognition. The two controllers will include a ring controller for manipulation of 3D objects in virtual space and a pointing controller — to be held in the dominant hand — for precision pointing. The controllers are designed in a way that enables 3D modelling using both controllers and a keyboard, while wearing the head-mounted XR display.

“Creators will not only be able to see real-scale 3D models in an Extended Reality (XR) environment with the high-definition display, but also create and modify 3D models in it,” Sony's announcement post said.

As mentioned before, the Sony XR headset will be powered by Qualcomm's latest XR processor, the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2. The XR head-mounted display will sport 1.3-type 4K OLED Microdisplays with 96 percent of DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. Additionally, the headset will also feature a flip-up mechanism that allows users to quickly twist up the display part of the headset and switch from virtual to physical space seamlessly.

Sony is also partnering with Siemens at launch to integrate NX Immersive Designer software, a product engineering service from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software. The spatial content creation system will cater to creators in industrial design and product engineering field, with Sony planning to collaborate with 3D production software developers from entertainment and industrial design fields.

Sony's headset, which seems geared towards immersive product engineering and industrial design in 3D space, will launch later in 2024. Additional details about the device's specifications, launch date, regional availability and pricing, sales channels, and software compatibility will be announced in time.

The extended/mixed reality headset space is set to see a few notable launches this year. Apple announced yesterday that its first mixed reality headset, the Vision Pro, will become available in the US starting February 2. Pre-orders for the headset will open January 19 at 5:00am PST (6.30pm IST). Additionally, Samsung's upcoming XR headset, codenamed “Infinite,” will reportedly be unveiled in the second half of 2024. The South Korean technology conglomerate had said in 2023 that it was collaborating with Google and Qualcomm to develop the wearable.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Further reading: Sony, Qualcomm, XR Headset
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
CES 2024: Samsung Demonstrates Flex In and Out Concept Display That May Arrive on Future Galaxy Foldables
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series India Delivery and Sales Dates, Detailed Dimensions Leak Online

Related Stories

Sony Is Developing a Spatial Content Creation System With XR Headset, Controllers; Will Launch in 2024
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X6 Pro Camera, Display Details Teased Ahead of January 11 Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Gets a Price Cut in India: Check Revised Rates
  3. Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro, ROG Phone 8 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Debuts
  4. Vivo Y28 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Debuts in India:: See Price
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra Might Debut at These Prices
  6. Apple Confirms the US Release Date for Apple Vision Pro: Check Here
  7. Oppo Reno 11 Pro, Reno 11 Price Tipped; to Launch in India on This Date
  8. Samsung's Flex In and Out Concept Hints at Foldables That Bend Backwards
  9. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series India Delivery and Sales Dates Tipped
  10. OnePlus Buds 3 With Active Noise Cancellation Launched at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Japan’s E-Commerce Major Mercari Plans to Open BTC Payments For Over 20 Million Users
  2. Gravity Rush Movie Footage Shown Off at Sony CES 2024 Event, Writing Underway on God of War Series
  3. Moto G34 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Sony Is Developing a Spatial Content Creation System With XR Headset, Controllers; Will Launch in 2024
  5. CES 2024: Samsung Demonstrates Flex In and Out Concept Display That May Arrive on Future Galaxy Foldables
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series India Delivery and Sales Dates, Detailed Dimensions Leak Online
  7. Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro, ROG Phone 8 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Crypto Price Today: BTC Breaches $46,700 Mark First Time in 2024, ETF Excitement Adds Profits to Most Altcoins
  9. Apple Vision Pro to Go on Sale in the US on February 2, Pre-Orders Start on January 19
  10. Sony Said to Be Planning to Call Off $10 Billion Merger With Zee
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »