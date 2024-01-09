Technology News
CES 2024: Samsung Demonstrates Flex In and Out Concept Display That May Arrive on Future Galaxy Foldables

Samsung's new 'Flex In & Out' display concept can be folded open, shut and bent over backwards to turn the screen into an outer display.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 January 2024 12:31 IST
CES 2024: Samsung Demonstrates Flex In and Out Concept Display That May Arrive on Future Galaxy Foldables

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung's new 'Flex In & Out' concept supports 350-degree folding

Highlights
  • Samsung showed off its latest foldable screens at CES 2024
  • The 'Flex In & Out' display concept can be folded up to 360 degrees
  • Samsung is yet to announce when the technology will come to its foldables
Samsung has demonstrated a new foldable screen technology at CES 2024 that would allow a clamshell-style foldable smartphone to not only open and shut like a regular flip phone, but also bend over backwards. The 360-degree 'Flex In & Out' display is claimed to be durable and would eliminate the need for an external display to show off content, as the inner screen will allow users to access their information when the device is folded shut, according to the South Korean tech conglomerate.

At CES 2024, Samsung showed off its new 'Flex In & Out' concept device with a foldable screen with a form factor similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 5. However, while the company's latest clamshell-style foldable phone has an external display, this smartphone is capable of folding both forwards and backwards. The 360-degree folding display allows you to interact with content on the screen even when it is folded.

Samsung also states that the panels used in the foldable device underwent several durability tests. The company claims that it folded the panels in extreme temperatures ranging between -20 degrees Celsius and 60 degrees Celsius, and rubbed them with sand and immersed them in water. Samsung says that it also bounced basketballs on the foldable panels as part of the durability testing process.

The South Korean smartphone maker is yet to announce any plans to integrate the new 'Flex In & Out' display technology in a future Galaxy Z Flip smartphone. A folding phone with a single display would eliminate the need to configure an outer display separately from the home screen, while potentially allowing the use of more apps when the display is folded shut.

Other display concepts shown off by Samsung at CES 2024 included the Rollable Flex display that can be expanded up to five times its original size — this scroll-like screen technology was first demonstrated by the company in May 2023. Bezel-less Rollable Flex smartphones are tipped to go into mass production in 2025, which means we could see phones equipped with this technology arrive as soon as next year.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Flex in and out, Flex in and out display, Samsung Display, CES 2024, CES
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
