  Apple Vision Pro to Go on Sale in the US on February 2, Pre Orders Start on January 19

Apple Vision Pro to Go on Sale in the US on February 2, Pre-Orders Start on January 19

Apple's Vision Pro headset will be available to buy both at the online Apple Store and at all US Apple Store locations in the US.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 January 2024 09:27 IST
Apple Vision Pro to Go on Sale in the US on February 2, Pre-Orders Start on January 19

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Vision Pro was announced on June 5 at WWDC 2023

Highlights
  • Apple Vision Pro will start shipping in the US on February 2
  • The price of Apple Vision Pro starts at $3,499
  • The readers will cost $99
Apple's first mixed reality headset, the Vision Pro, will become available in the US starting February, the company announced on Tuesday. Pre-orders for the headset will open on January 19. The headset will be available at all US Apple Store locations as well as through the company's web store. The Apple Vision Pro was announced in June last year at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023. The headset supports both augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies and runs on the visionOS operating system.

The Apple Vision Pro will officially launch in the US on February 2, the company announced via a post on its newsroom site. It will be available for purchase through all US Apple Store locations and the US Apple Store online. Users will be able to sign up to try the headset out for themselves at the company's retail stores. The preorders for the device will open on January 19 at 5:00am PST (6.30pm IST).

The price of Apple Vision Pro starts at $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2,90,000) with 256GB storage. The device ships with a Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band. The package also includes a Light Seal and two Light Seal Cushions, as well as a polishing cloth, a battery, a USB Type-C cable, and a USB Type-C adapter. Further, there will be an Apple Vision Pro cover for the front of the device.

For those with vision correction needs, ZEISS Optical Inserts are available with a prescription or as readers that magnetically attach to Vision Pro. Apple says that readers will cost $99 (roughly Rs. 8,000), while prescription lenses are available for $149 (roughly Rs. 12,000).

Prices and release dates for the Apple Vision Pro in countries other than the US are yet to be announced.

The Apple Vision Pro was unveiled at Apple's WWDC event in June last year marking the company's foray into spatial computing. It runs on visionOS and features two high-resolution micro-OLED displays. It is powered by Apple's M2 chips and includes an R1 chip to process input from 12 cameras, five sensors, and six microphones. The headset has a three-dimensional user interface and input system controlled by a user's eyes, hands, and voice. With the twist of the Digital Crown, users can control the level of immersion in different environments.

Apple claims that more than 1 million apps across iOS and iPadOS are available on Apple Vision Pro and automatically work with the new input system. Users can pair it with a Magic Keyboard and Trackpad for productivity needs. It lets users stream shows and movies from platforms including Apple TV+, Disney+ Max and more. For gamers, the Vision Pro offers over 250 Apple Arcade titles. 

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Further reading: Vision Pro, Apple Vision Pro, Apple Vision Pro Price, Apple Vision Pro Sale
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
