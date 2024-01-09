Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series India Delivery and Sales Dates, Detailed Dimensions Leak Online

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series tipped to weigh almost the same as last year’s Galaxy S23 series

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 January 2024 12:25 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series India Delivery and Sales Dates, Detailed Dimensions Leak Online

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series is expected to pack plenty of AI-enabled software features

Highlights
  • Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series of smartphones will be revealed on January 17
  • The phones are expected to have slightly new designs compared to past mod
  • Some of them will be powered by a Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
Advertisement

As Samsung gears up for its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17, 2024, the leaks about its upcoming Galaxy S24 series of smartphones have begun to intensify. The latest leaks reveal details about when the pre-booking window for its smartphones would open in India along with delivery dates for the same. Standard sales dates for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra have also been tipped and so are the detailed dimensions of the three smartphones along with their respective weight.

According to tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24), Samsung will open pre-bookings for its Galaxy S24 series of smartphones in India between January 18 and January 19, which is the very next day after its official announcement on January 17, 2024. The tipster also suggested in the same post on X, that “early” deliveries for customers who pre-booked these handsets (or Samsung Live customers) would begin “as soon as January 24” with regular sales (in stores) starting later in the same week.

The tipster also suggested, in another post on X, the detailed dimensions of each handset. According to Agarwal, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will measure 162.3 x 79 x 8.6mm and weigh 232 grams, which is two grams lighter than the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S24+ is tipped to measure 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7mm and weigh 196 grams, which is the same as last year's model. Lastly the new Galaxy S24 is said to measure 147 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm and weigh 167 grams, which is just one gram lighter than the outgoing model. In terms of physical dimensions all three Galaxy models seem to have shrunk by about a millimetre overall, which isn't a big difference.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra according to the latest leaks are said to have received some revamped designs. While the designs appear familiar to the current Galaxy S23 series leaked images of dummy units show flatter sides with more squared-off corners, that are less rounded than on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ models. Meanwhile the Galaxy S24 Ultra has also gotten flatter overall. While there is no official confirmation from Samsung about which processor will be available for buyers in India, we recently received some hints that Samsung will indeed stick to Qualcomm silicon for its Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra models headed to the country, while the smaller Galaxy S24 is expected to ship with Exynos silicon inside.

While pre-reservations for the same have already begun, recent leaks regarding pricing, have suggested that the Galaxy S24+ will retail between Rs. 1,04,999 or Rs. 1,05,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to be available from Rs. 1,34,999 or Rs. 1,35,999 for the same variant.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24 Sale Date, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Sale Date, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Sale Date, Samsung Galaxy S24 Launch Date, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Launch Date, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Launch Date
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Crypto Price Today: BTC Breaches $46,700 Mark First Time in 2024, ETF Excitement Adds Profits to Most Altcoins

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series India Delivery and Sales Dates, Detailed Dimensions Leak Online
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X6 Pro Camera, Display Details Teased Ahead of January 11 Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Gets a Price Cut in India: Check Revised Rates
  3. Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro, ROG Phone 8 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Debuts
  4. Vivo Y28 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Debuts in India:: See Price
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra Might Debut at These Prices
  6. Apple Confirms the US Release Date for Apple Vision Pro: Check Here
  7. Oppo Reno 11 Pro, Reno 11 Price Tipped; to Launch in India on This Date
  8. Samsung's Flex In and Out Concept Hints at Foldables That Bend Backwards
  9. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series India Delivery and Sales Dates Tipped
  10. OnePlus Buds 3 With Active Noise Cancellation Launched at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Japan’s E-Commerce Major Mercari Plans to Open BTC Payments For Over 20 Million Users
  2. Gravity Rush Movie Footage Shown Off at Sony CES 2024 Event, Writing Underway on God of War Series
  3. Moto G34 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Sony Is Developing a Spatial Content Creation System With XR Headset, Controllers; Will Launch in 2024
  5. CES 2024: Samsung Demonstrates Flex In and Out Concept Display That May Arrive on Future Galaxy Foldables
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series India Delivery and Sales Dates, Detailed Dimensions Leak Online
  7. Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro, ROG Phone 8 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Crypto Price Today: BTC Breaches $46,700 Mark First Time in 2024, ETF Excitement Adds Profits to Most Altcoins
  9. Apple Vision Pro to Go on Sale in the US on February 2, Pre-Orders Start on January 19
  10. Sony Said to Be Planning to Call Off $10 Billion Merger With Zee
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »