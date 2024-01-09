As Samsung gears up for its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17, 2024, the leaks about its upcoming Galaxy S24 series of smartphones have begun to intensify. The latest leaks reveal details about when the pre-booking window for its smartphones would open in India along with delivery dates for the same. Standard sales dates for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra have also been tipped and so are the detailed dimensions of the three smartphones along with their respective weight.

According to tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24), Samsung will open pre-bookings for its Galaxy S24 series of smartphones in India between January 18 and January 19, which is the very next day after its official announcement on January 17, 2024. The tipster also suggested in the same post on X, that “early” deliveries for customers who pre-booked these handsets (or Samsung Live customers) would begin “as soon as January 24” with regular sales (in stores) starting later in the same week.

The tipster also suggested, in another post on X, the detailed dimensions of each handset. According to Agarwal, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will measure 162.3 x 79 x 8.6mm and weigh 232 grams, which is two grams lighter than the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S24+ is tipped to measure 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7mm and weigh 196 grams, which is the same as last year's model. Lastly the new Galaxy S24 is said to measure 147 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm and weigh 167 grams, which is just one gram lighter than the outgoing model. In terms of physical dimensions all three Galaxy models seem to have shrunk by about a millimetre overall, which isn't a big difference.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra according to the latest leaks are said to have received some revamped designs. While the designs appear familiar to the current Galaxy S23 series leaked images of dummy units show flatter sides with more squared-off corners, that are less rounded than on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ models. Meanwhile the Galaxy S24 Ultra has also gotten flatter overall. While there is no official confirmation from Samsung about which processor will be available for buyers in India, we recently received some hints that Samsung will indeed stick to Qualcomm silicon for its Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra models headed to the country, while the smaller Galaxy S24 is expected to ship with Exynos silicon inside.

While pre-reservations for the same have already begun, recent leaks regarding pricing, have suggested that the Galaxy S24+ will retail between Rs. 1,04,999 or Rs. 1,05,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to be available from Rs. 1,34,999 or Rs. 1,35,999 for the same variant.

