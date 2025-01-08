Technology News
English Edition

Ultrahuman Rare Luxuxy Smart Ring Crafted from 18K Gold, Platinum Unveiled at CES 2025

Ultrahuman Rare's Desert Snow finish is crafted from PT950 Platinum, as per the company.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 January 2025 09:55 IST
Ultrahuman Rare Luxuxy Smart Ring Crafted from 18K Gold, Platinum Unveiled at CES 2025

Photo Credit: Ultrahuman

Ultrahuman Rare will be offered in a total of three finishes

Highlights
  • Ultrahuman Rare’s features include PPG sensors, six-axis motion tracking
  • The smart ring is said to be crafted from hallmarked gold or platinum
  • It will be available for purchase in London and Paris in mid-January
Advertisement

Ultrahuman Rare was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The Bengaluru-based startup says it is a luxury smart ring crafted from hallmarked gold or silver with a variety of finishes available, depending on the model chosen. Ultrahuman Rare boasts features similar to other smart rings in the market, including photoplethysmography (PPG) and six-axis motion sensors, a heart rate tracker, and a sleep indicator. This luxury smart ring joins Ultrahuman Air in the company's lineup of smart wearables.

Ultrahuman Rare Price

Ultrahuman Rare price starts at GBP 1,500 (roughly Rs. 1,61,000) and goes up to GBP 1,800 (roughly Rs. 1,93,000). It will be available for purchase by mid-January in Printemps, Paris and Selfridges, London.

The luxury smart ring will be offered in three finishes — Desert Rose, Desert Snow, and Dune.

Ultrahuman Rare Specifications

According to Ultrahuman, the Desert Rose and Dune finishes of the Ultrahuman Rare are crafted from 18K rose gold and 18K gold, respectively. It is hallmarked by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and sourced from refineries approved by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA). The Desert Snow finish features an intricate rose-like formation of crystal clusters of gypsum or baryte, forming a circular array of flat plates. Meanwhile, the Dune colourway has finely crafted grooves which bring a brushed finish.

Ultrahuman Rare's Desert Snow variant comprises 95 percent Platinum which is crafted from PT950 platinum, as per the company. It has a frosted finish which Ultrahuman claims resembles snowflakes.

For health and fitness tracking, the luxury smart ring features various sensors. It has a PPG sensor for heart rate monitoring and ix-axis motion sensors. The company claims with Ultrahuman Rare, users can keep a check on key health indicators such as sleep, movement, heart rate, heart variability (HRV), skin temperature, and stress.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Ultrahuman Rare, Ultrahuman Rare price, Ultrahuman Rare launch, Ultrahuman Rare specifications, Ultrahuman, Smart rings, CES 2025
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Hong Kong-Based HashKey Obtains VASP Licence in Ireland to Comply With EU's AMLD5
Ultrahuman Rare Luxuxy Smart Ring Crafted from 18K Gold, Platinum Unveiled at CES 2025
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 Announced: Here's What to Know
  2. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Buyers in India Get 180-Day Phone Replacement Plan
  3. OnePlus 13 Review: A New Beginning
  4. Nvidia Unveils Personal AI Supercomputer That Can Run Large AI Models
  5. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Debut in India With 6,000mAh Batteries
  6. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.2.1 Update for iPhone With 'Important' Bug Fixes
  7. OnePlus 13 Mini Said to Be in Development; Key Specifications Tipped
  8. Amazon Echo Spot 2024 Review: The Perfect Bedside Companion?
  9. iPhone SE 4, iPad 11 Launch Timeline Tipped
  10. JBL Horizon 3 Mini Speaker Launched Alongside Three New PartyBox Speakers
#Latest Stories
  1. Explained: BWA’s ‘Cybersecurity and Fair-Trading Guidelines’ for VASPs in India
  2. PFAS Chemicals Harm Freshwater Turtles in Australia, New Research Finds
  3. Microsoft to Improve Windows Handheld Consoles With the 'Xbox Experience': Report
  4. JBL Horizon 3 Mini Speaker Launched Alongside PartyBox 520, Encore 2, Encore Essential 2 Speakers at CES 2025
  5. Google Releases New Pixel 4a Update, Affected Owners Can Claim Eligible for Free Battery Replacement
  6. Internet-Connected Devices Can Now Have a Label that Rates Their Security
  7. Nvidia Unveils Project Digits Personal AI Supercomputer With GB10 Chipset, Can Run Large AI Models at CES 2025
  8. CES 2025: Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i With World's First Camera-Under-Display Unveiled
  9. Google Previews New Gemini-Powered AI Features in Google TV at CES 2025
  10. Wolf Moon on January 13, 2025: Explore What to Expect in the Sky
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »