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Ultrahuman Ring Pro Returns to US Market After Oura Patent Dispute

Ultrahuman Ring Pro is currently available for pre-order in the US via the company’s website.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 March 2026 15:10 IST
Ultrahuman Ring Pro Returns to US Market After Oura Patent Dispute

Photo Credit: Ultrahuman

Ultrahuman Ring Pro sports a titanium unibody design

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Highlights
  • Ultrahuman Ring Pro provides up to 15 days of battery life
  • Ultrahuman Ring Pro is offered in four colour options
  • The smart ring was launched globally in February
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Ultrahuman was banned from selling its smart rings in the US market after its rival, Oura, filed a patent dispute in the country last year. However, now the Bengaluru-based tech firm has received clearance from the country's customs department, allowing it to sell the Ultrahuman Ring Pro in the US. The smart ring is currently available for pre-order in the country via the company's website. Ultrahuman claims that the new Ring Pro, which was launched in select global markets earlier this year, provides up to 15 days of battery life. The company will also ship the Ultrahuman Pro charging case to customers who pre-order the smart ring.

Ultrahuman Ring Pro Arrives in the US Market Nearly a Month After Global Launch

On Tuesday, the Bengaluru-based tech firm announced that the Customs and Border Protection department of the US has given its clearance to the company to sell its smart rings in the country. The company was banned from selling its smart rings in the country late last year after Oura, another smart rings maker, filed a patent dispute in the country. This comes nearly a month after the Ultrahuman Ring Pro was launched in select global markets on February 27.

In the US, the Ultrahuman Ring Pro is currently available for pre-order via the company's online store. The company is offering the smart ring at $349 (about Rs. 33,000) to the first 1,000 customers who pre-order the wearable. The company will also ship the Ultrahuman Pro Charging Case free of charge to buyers who pre-book the Ring Pro. Additionally, the first 3,000 customers can get the smart ring at $429 (roughly Rs. 40,000), after which it will be available to pre-order at $449 (about Rs. 42,000).

The smart ring is scheduled to go on sale in the country on May 15 with a price tag of $399 (roughly Rs. 38,000) with the Charger Mini. The Pro Charging Case bundle will retail at $479 (about Rs. 45,000). However, customers will be able to purchase it separately at $100 (roughly Rs. 9,000). The Ultrahuman Ring Pro is offered in four colour options, dubbed Aster Black, Bionic Gold, Raw Titanium, and Space Silver. The tech firm also ships a sizing kit with size options ranging from 5 to 14.

Coming to its features, the Ultrahuman Ring Pro is claimed to provide up to 15 days of battery life, which can be extended to more than 45 days with the Pro Charging Case. It sports a titanium unibody design. The smart ring also offers up to 250 days of “on-device” health data storage. It is powered by a new dual core chipset, which is claimed to enhance data processing speed and health tracking accuracy.

On top of this, the company is also expanding its optional plugins, dubbed PowerPlugs, designed to offer advanced health insights. The Bengaluru-based Ultrahuman has introduced AFib Detection, Cycle and Ovulation Pro, which is claimed to offer over 90 percent accuracy, Respiratory Health powerplug, Migraine Insights, GLP-1 Tracking, and BetterHelp.

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Further reading: Ultrahuman Ring Pro, Ultrahuman Ring Pro Price, Ultrahuman Ring Pro Features, Ultrahuman
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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