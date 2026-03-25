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Avatar: Fire and Ash OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to land on Prime Video soon. The movie is highly anticipated and is a sequel to Avatar: The Way of Water.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 March 2026 15:03 IST
Avatar: Fire and Ash OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

Photo Credit: Prime Video

The film will premiere on March 31st, 2026, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

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Highlights
  • Avatar: Fire and Ash is a Sci-Fi Movie
  • It stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and others in the key roles
  • Available for Rent from March 31st, 2026
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Avatar: Fire and Ash is an American Sci-Fi movie that was written and directed by James Cameron. However, this week, for Avatar fans, there's some good news: the movie is finally hitting the digital screens. The movie will follow Jake and Neytiri's family as they face off with a new tribe called the Na'vi Tribe. They are aggressive, and the conflicts will rise. The film is packed with intense action, outstanding animation, and certainly does justice to the Avatar universe.

When and Where to Watch Avatar: Fire and Ash

The film will premiere on March 31, 2026, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The movie will be available on the platform for rent. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Avatar: Fire and Ash

This film is a direct sequel to Avatar: The Way of Water. In this sequel, the movie will follow Jake and Neytiri's family grieving the loss of Neteyam. As they are overcoming the loss, Varang comes stronger with a whole new aggressive tribe of the Ash people named Na'vi. The conflict in Pandora will escalate, and a new moral focus will emerge. The sequences will be as thrilling as ever, and the stars will once again give their best.

Cast and Crew of Avatar: Fire and Ash

This sequel to Avatar has been written and directed by James Cameron. It is a power-packed multistarrer featuring Giovanni Ribisi, Kate Winslet, Zoe Saldana, and more. The music composer is Simon Franglen, whereas the cinematographer is Russell Carpenter.

Reception of Avatar: Fire and Ash

The theatrical release of the movie was on December 19th, 2025, where it did a remarkable job at the box office and currently holds the IMDb rating of 7.4/10.

 

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Further reading: Avatar: Fire and Ash, Prime video, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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