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Xiaomi Watch S5 Launched With 1.48-Inch AMOLED Display, Up to 21 Days of Battery Life: Price, Features

Xiaomi Watch S5 is currently available for purchase in China via the company’s website.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 March 2026 20:19 IST
Xiaomi Watch S5 Launched With 1.48-Inch AMOLED Display, Up to 21 Days of Battery Life: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Watch S5 features a round dial

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi Watch S5 packs an 812mAh battery
  • Xiaomi Watch S5 features over 150 sports modes
  • The smartwatch is offered in five colour options
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Xiaomi Watch S5 was launched in China on Thursday as the latest addition to the smartphone maker's smartwatch lineup. Currently available for purchase in the country via the company's online store, the new wearable is offered in five colour options. The Xiaomi Watch S5 also ships in cellular and Bluetooth + cellular models. Xiaomi's latest smartwatch is backed by an 812mAh battery, which the tech firm claims will provide up to 21 days of battery life. The smartwatch boasts a 1.48-inch AMOLED display, housed inside a round dial. The Watch S5 also supports more than 150 sports modes.

Xiaomi Watch S5 Price, Availability

Xiaomi Watch S5 price in China starts at CNY 1,199 (about Rs. 16,000) for the Bluetooth-only Classic model. Meanwhile, the Fashion model with Bluetooth connectivity is priced at CNY 1,399 (about Rs. 19,000). On the other hand, the eSIM model, with a leather strap, is also priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 19,000).

The smartwatch is on sale in China via the Xiaomi online store. The Classic model is offered in Black and White colour options, while the Fashion model is available in Forged Carbon and Midnight Blue colourways. Lastly, the eSIM model is on sale in a single Beige shade.

Xiaomi Watch S5 Specifications, Features

The Xiaomi Watch S5 is compatible with devices running Android 8 and newer versions and iOS 14 and later versions. Xiaomi's new wearable is equipped with a 1.48-inch (480x480 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen, delivering up to 2,500 nits peak brightness and 323 ppi pixel density. The smartwatch supports more than 150 sports modes, including cycling, swimming, and running. It also supports auto-start for workout detection.

In terms of health monitoring features, the Xiaomi Watch S5 ships with a calorie counter, pedometer, heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, blood pressure monitoring, blood oxygen level tracking, fall detection, and menstrual cycle tracking. The smartwatch will also provide users with insights regarding how they breathe during their sleep.

The list of onboard sensors includes a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 blood oxygen sensor, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, a geomagnetic sensor, a barometric pressure sensor, and an ambient light sensor.

The Xiaomi Watch S5 packs an 815mAh battery, which is claimed to offer up to 21 days of battery life with casual usage, about 14 days of battery life with routine health monitoring, and about 9 days of battery backup with AOD turned on. The company claims that the smartwatch ships with a 5ATM water resistance level.

Moreover, it features a crown and a navigation button on the right side. It also features a microphone and a speaker. The Watch S5 measures 46x46x10.99mm and weighs about 46g.

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Further reading: Xiaomi Watch S5, Xiaomi Watch S5 Launch, Xiaomi Watch S5 Price, Xiaomi Watch S5 Specifications, Xiaomi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Xiaomi Book Pro 14 Launched With Up to Intel Core Ultra X7 358H Processor, 72Wh Battery: Price, Features
Xiaomi Watch S5 Launched With 1.48-Inch AMOLED Display, Up to 21 Days of Battery Life: Price, Features
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