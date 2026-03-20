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  • Boat Valour Watch 1R Launched in India With 1.43 Inch AMOLED Display, Up to 10 Day Battery Life: Price, Features

Boat Valour Watch 1R Launched in India With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display, Up to 10-Day Battery Life: Price, Features

The Valour Watch 1R includes an AI Coach that detects activities and offers guidance, along with an AI-led health monitoring system.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 20 March 2026 15:03 IST
Boat Valour Watch 1R Launched in India With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display, Up to 10-Day Battery Life: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Boat

Boat Valour Watch 1R comes in Imperial Leather, Obsidian Black, Oak Leather, and Steel Black finishes

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Highlights
  • Boat Valour Watch 1R launches with AI Coach and fitness tracking
  • The watch tracks heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress, HRV, and VO2 Max
  • It features a lightweight aluminium build with 3 ATM water resistance
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Boat has launched the Valour Watch 1R in India as part of its premium Valour lineup. It is equipped with fitness tracking features and offers smart health insights. The device features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, an aluminium build, and an AI-based coaching system designed to offer activity guidance and health data. It also supports over 700 sports modes, includes advanced health tracking metrics such as VO2 Max and heart rate variability, and is backed by a battery claimed to last up to 10 days.

Boat Valour Watch 1R Price, Availability

Boat Valour Watch 1R price in India starts at Rs. 4,499. It is offered in Imperial Leather, Obsidian Black, Oak Leather, and Steel Black finishes. The smartwatch is available via Amazon, Flipkart, the official Boat website, and select offline retail stores across India.

Boat Valour Watch 1R Features, Specifications

The Boat Valour Watch 1R sports a 1.43-inch 3D AMOLED display with 1,000 nits peak brightness and curved glass design for improved visual depth. It supports over 100 cloud watch faces, along with features such as turn-by-turn navigation and custom reminders. The smartwatch is powered by an X2 processor paired with high-accuracy algorithms.

It includes an AI Coach that detects activities and offers guidance, along with an AI-led health monitoring system. The Boat Valour Watch 1R supports over 700 sports modes as well. For health tracking, it monitors heart rate, SpO2 levels, stress, and sleep, and also provides recovery insights along with metrics such as heart rate variability and VO2 Max.

The Boat Valour Watch 1R supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. It packs a 300mAh battery, which is claimed to deliver between 7 and 10 days of battery life, and supports magnetic charging with a full charge time of around two hours.

The smartwatch features a lightweight aluminium build with a matte finish and is designed for all-day wear. It offers 3 ATM water resistance for protection against sweat and splashes, though the company has not specified a standard IP rating. It measures 265.1 x 47 x 12.3mm in size.

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Further reading: Boat Valour Watch 1R, Boat Valour Watch 1R Price in India, Boat Valour Watch 1R India Launch, Boat Valour Watch 1R Features, Boat Valour Watch Series, Boat
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Boat Valour Watch 1R Launched in India With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display, Up to 10-Day Battery Life: Price, Features
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