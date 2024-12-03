Apple Vision Pro, the company's mixed-reality headset, has reportedly received the visionOS 2.2 update. The new update fixes several persistent issues in the newest operating system of the Cupertino-based tech giant. Additionally, it added several improvements, especially to the Mac Virtual Display, which lets users mirror the screen of a Mac device to the headset. The new upgrades allow users to change the shape of the mirrored interface, improve the display resolution, and fix the audio routing issue.

visionOS 2.2 Brings Improvements to Mac Virtual Display

According to a 9to5Mac report, the global stable version of the visionOS 2.2 update has been released to Vision Pro headsets. The update brings new features which Apple already detailed via its release notes for the beta versions of the OS. While the update comes with several fixes for Siri, SwiftUI, and other utility applications, it also adds three major upgrades to the Mac Virtual Display.

The Mac Virtual Display was one of the most anticipated features ever since the Vision Pro was first announced during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2023. The feature lets users work on their Mac devices via the headset. The mirroring feature also included a virtual keyboard and trackpad to let users perform various tasks using the mirrored interface. However, there were certain limitations.

First, while the Mac Virtual Display could be adjusted in size, there was no option to change the shape of the window from the standard rectangular screen. Now, with visionOS 2.2, users can select wide and ultrawide modes that offer users a wider screen space to comfortably use macOS.

Another improvement comes in terms of the resolution. The update improves the display of the mirrored macOS to high resolution. While the upgraded resolution is reportedly still not the same as content rendered in a native visionOS app, it closes the gap.

Finally, visionOS 2.2 also fixes the issue where the mirrored Mac screen's audio would still be routed through the device instead of the Vision Pro. This means even when playing a video via the Mac Virtual Display, the source of the audio would still be the Mac device. However, this has now been fixed and users will be able to hear audio directly through the Vision Pro.