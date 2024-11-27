ChatGPT App Gets a New SearchGPT Shortcut on iPhone and iPad

ChatGPT for iOS and iPadOS has received a new shortcut that will make it easier for users to access SearchGPT functionality. OpenAI introduced the SearchGPT or ChatGPT Search feature last month and it prompts the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot to use information sourced from the Internet to find responses to user queries. The feature is currently available to the paid subscribers of the platform. With this shortcut, eligible users can directly open the app with the web search feature turned on.

ChatGPT for iOS, iPadOS Gets SearchGPT Shortcut

The new feature for compatible iPhone and iPad models was released by OpenAI without much fanfare. The company did not make any social media posts or announcement blogs to highlight its existence, but several netizens and publications discovered its existence on Tuesday. Gadgets 360 staff members were also able to confirm its existence.

To add this shortcut, iOS and iPadOS users will need to download and install Apple's Shortcuts app. Once done, they can find ChatGPT listed within it, as long as the AI app is also installed. In the app view, users will now see a new Open SearchGPT shortcut option, alongside the existing options for voice conversations, quick ask, and new chat, as well as options to activate specific AI models among GPT-4o and GPT-4o mini.

By selecting the SearchGPT option, users can now add this shortcut to the Home Screen. SearchGPT can also be activated via Siri on devices which have received the latest iOS 18.1 update and can use the new capabilities of the virtual voice assistant.

Notably, OpenAI introduced SearchGPT in October and described it as a better way to search the web. The feature uses the AI firm's native search engine to let the chatbot browse the Internet. With this, ChatGPT can answer queries which are outside of its knowledge base, and ground the responses within the boundaries of the source material. The chatbot also shows all the web pages used to generate the response to allow users to verify the information.

Normally, Apple users can activate SearchGPT by tapping the globe icon present at the bottom of the text field within ChatGPT. However, the shortcut icon will automatically enable the web search option when the user opens the app, saving them an extra tap.