VisionOS 3 to Reportedly Bring Eye-Scrolling Capability to Apple Vision Pro

Apple is speculated to preview visionOS 3 at WWDC 2025 next month.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 May 2025 10:11 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Vision Pro is priced at $3,499 (roughly Rs. 3 lakh) in the US

Highlights
  • Users may soon scroll menus and apps using their eyes on Vision Pro
  • The feature is reportedly part of the upcoming visionOS 3 update
  • Apple is likely to announce it during June's WWDC 2025
Apple is said to be developing a new feature for Vision Pro to enable easy navigation across the user interface (UI). As per a report by a seasoned journalist, the mixed reality headset may soon let users scroll across all of the menus and built-in apps with only their eyes. This functionality is in development in the visionOS 3 update for the Apple Vision Pro and is likely to be previewed at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 next month.

Eye-Scrolling Capability in Apple Vision Pro

Currently, Apple Vision Pro enables the wearer to navigate the UI by looking at objects and selecting them by pinching their fingers. Citing people with knowledge of the matter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple Vision Pro users may also soon be able to scroll through the software with their eyes. This feature is said to currently be under testing with visionOS 3, the Cupertino-based tech giant's next iteration of the OS powering Vision Pro.

The company reportedly aims to build upon the existing eye-tracking hardware and software of the spatial headset and further improve it. The eye-scrolling feature will likely work across all of the built-in apps on the Vision Pro, with Apple said to be preparing a way for developers to integrate the technology into their own apps.

This is reportedly being worked on by a team that underwent an overhaul last month. As per the journalist, staff was moved out of the previous Vision Products Group into a new team which combined employees working on both Siri and visionOS software into a single unit. Notably, a similar eye-tracking feature was introduced by the company on iPhone and iPad last year which leverages the front camera for enhanced accessibility.

Apple will reportedly showcase visionOS 3 at WWDC 2025 which takes place between June 9 and 13. It will likely take the stage to showcase the underlying capabilities of the mixed reality headset, in addition to improving the experience for users by adding new features with its next OS iteration.

Further reading: visionOS 3, Apple Vision Pro, WWDC 2025, WWDC, Apple, Vision Pro
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
