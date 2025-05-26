Technology News
Apple to Overhaul tvOS, watchOS and visionOS With New ‘Solarium’ Interface at WWDC 2025: Report

Apple's "Solarium” interface is claimed to be inspired by glass rooms that let in sunlight.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 May 2025 09:54 IST
Apple to Overhaul tvOS, watchOS and visionOS With New ‘Solarium’ Interface at WWDC 2025: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

visionOS, which powers the Apple Vision Pro, is said to bring more functionality

Highlights
  • WWDC 2025 will take place between June 9 and June 13
  • Apple may reportedly introduce a new software interface dubbed Solaris
  • tvOS, watchOS, and visionOS could get a revamp with new updates
WWDC 2025 is on the horizon and while Apple is likely to preview all of the shiny new upgrades coming to the iPhone with iOS 19, other devices in its portfolio may not be too far behind. As per a seasoned journalist, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to unveil software enhancements for tvOS, watchOS, and visionOS operating systems for Apple TV, Apple Watch, and Vision Pro, respectively. Apple will reportedly introduce a new user interface that may bring unification across its device lineup.

Apple's OS Overhaul at WWDC 2025

In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman highlighted the updates coming to Apple's operating systems at WWDC 2025. Previously anticipated to be introduced only for iOS, macOS, and iPadOS, the company is now said to bring visual improvements to tvOS, watchOS, and visionOS too. These will be based on a new software interface dubbed "Solarium” which is claimed to be inspired by glass rooms that let in sunlight.

As per Gurman, the OSes may reportedly have an appearance which is “slicker and more modern”. Apple's primary focus is said to be on making the traditional OS proposition more elegant.

The journalist claims both tvOS and watchOS will get a redesign for a feel which is more consistent with other popular devices in the Cupertino-based tech giant's lineup, such as the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Meanwhile, visionOS is reported to witness changes that bring more functionality to Apple's mixed reality headset.

While details remain under wraps, the company has teased the inclusion of glassy effects in the WWDC 2025 artwork that sports a 3D reflective and translucent icon of the Apple Park rainbow stage. Gurman previously claimed that Apple aims to introduce new visual system elements with its upcoming OS updates for a more cohesive experience across devices. Specific to iOS 19, the company will reportedly attempt to mitigate differences in system actions between the aforementioned firrmware and visionOS when it comes to hamburger menus and menu buttons, the menu bar, and button for closing applications. The core applications are speculated to get an appearance which align with other OSes, as per the journalist.

Notably, Apple's WWDC 2025 takes place from June 9-13 and more information is likely to surface as the developer conference nears.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
