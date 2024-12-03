Technology News
English Edition

Bitcoin’s Push Toward $100,000 Runs Into a Wall of Resistance

As Bitcoin’s price plateaus, interest is rising in other digital assets, such as second-largest cryptocurrency Ether and XRP.

By David Pan, Bloomberg | Updated: 3 December 2024 19:34 IST
Bitcoin’s Push Toward $100,000 Runs Into a Wall of Resistance

Photo Credit: Reuters

Bitcoin steadied around the $95,700 mark on Tuesday morning in Singapore

Highlights
  • Bitcoin's push towards the $100,000 mark is losing steam
  • The price of Bitcoin appears to be plateauing over the past few days
  • Open interest for Bitcoin options and futures contracts remains muted
Advertisement

Bitcoin bulls are starting to express some doubts after what seemed like an inevitable march toward a record high price of $100,000 loses momentum. “While we're seeing strong institutional buying pressure, particularly from entities like MicroStrategy's continued accumulation strategy, the broader crypto ecosystem is experiencing a diversification of capital flows from both institutional and non-institutional participants,” said Chris Newhouse, director of research at Cumberland Labs.

As Bitcoin's price plateaus, interest is rising in other digital assets, such as second-largest cryptocurrency Ether and XRP, which have lagged the original cryptocurrency during its record price rise after the victory of President-elect Donald Trump. The former president has become a crypto advocate, raising expectations for friendlier US regulation of the often-controversial asset class.

The groups of Bitcoin and Ether exchange-traded funds each posted record monthly net inflows in November, at $6.5 billion and $1.1 billion respectively, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Friday's daily Ether ETF subscriptions also hit an all-time peak.

“After six weeks of positive inflows, we have seen a week of sales and derivative traders are using ETF demand as a macro gauge for direction,” Fadi Aboualfa, head of research at Copper Technologies Ltd., said in a message on Monday. “Early Bitcoin ETF investors might be keen to rebalance their portfolios, having more than doubled their money.”

Options Market

Meanwhile, the crypto options market has seen more downside protection in Bitcoin at later expiries this month while Bitcoin futures have seen moderate leverage, remaining muted after the digital asset topped $99,000, according to data from Coinglass.

“On-chain data point toward active profit realization from traders in the medium-term cohort (traders who bought in the range of 55k-70k), and profit taking has been particularly intense with BTC trading north of 90k,” said Vetle Lunde, head of research at digital-asset research firm K33, citing data from The Bitcoin Lab.

Lunde said that metric is an estimate which tracks on-chain movements of Bitcoin categorized by prices at its last movement. However, it's rare to see such significant concentration within one price cohort, so it points toward that cohort being particularly active at current prices, he said.

The open interest for both Bitcoin options and futures contracts has remained at muted levels after large liquidations amid Bitcoin's rally in recent weeks.

“The market has taken a pause over the last 10 days as Bitcoin sits just under 100k. Vols have compressed slightly into the 64th percentile, whilst Ether holds significantly higher at the 81st,” Wintermute OTC trader Jake Ostrovskis said.

Adding to the market jitters on Monday was a post on X by the blockchain analysis firm Arkham that said around $2 billion worth of Bitcoin forfeited from the former Silk Road website was moved from US government wallets to the Coinbase exchange. Prices often slump when traders speculate that large amounts of Bitcoin may hit the market at once.

Bitcoin was steady at $95,734 as of 9:33 a.m. Tuesday in Singapore. It reached a record high of $99,728 on Nov. 22.

© 2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Cryptocurrency
OnePlus 13R Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery, More

Related Stories

Bitcoin’s Push Toward $100,000 Runs Into a Wall of Resistance
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched in India at This Price
  2. Vivo X200 Series India Launch Date Announced
  3. OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE 4 Get OxygenOS 15 in India With These Features
  4. Moto G35 5G India Launch Date, Design and Key Features Revealed
  5. Honor MagicBook X16 Plus, MagicBook X14 Plus Laptops Go Official
  6. PS5 Gets 30th Anniversary Themes Based on Older PlayStation Consoles
  7. WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These iPhone Models Next Year
  8. OnePlus 13 Will Make Its Debut in India and Global Markets Next Year
#Latest Stories
  1. VisionOS 2.2 Update for Apple Vision Pro Reportedly Brings New Upgrades to Mac Virtual Display
  2. Apple Accused of Silencing Workers, Spying on Personal Devices
  3. India’s Landmark Deal with Publishers Secures Free Access to 13,000 Journals: Report
  4. Bitcoin’s Push Toward $100,000 Runs Into a Wall of Resistance
  5. OnePlus 13R Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery, More
  6. Indonesia Expects $1 Billion Investment Commitment From Apple in a Week
  7. Realme Days Sale Brings Discounts on Realme GT 6, Realme 13 Pro+ 5G, Realme 12x 5G
  8. T Coronae Borealis' Nova Outburst May Happen Soon, Experts Suggest
  9. Hume Introduces Interpretability-Based Voice Control Feature for AI Voice Customisation
  10. Honor Earbuds X8 With Up to 40 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »