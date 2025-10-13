Vivo Watch GT 2 was launched in China on Monday alongside the Vivo X300 series, Vivo TWS 5 and Vivo Pad 5e. The smartwatch comes with a 2.07-inch rectangular screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and up to 2,400 nits brightness level. It runs on the BlueOS 3.0 and is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 33 days on a single charge. The eSIM variant of the smart wearable is said to last for up to 28 days.

Vivo Watch GT 2 Price, Availability

Vivo Watch GT 2 price is set at CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 6,200) for the standard Bluetooth version, while its eSIM option costs CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,700). The smartwatch is offered in Free Blue, Origin Black, Obsidian Black, Shell Powder and White Space (translated from Chinese) colour options. It is available for purchase in the country via the Vivo China e-store.

Vivo Watch GT 2 Specifications, Features

The Vivo Watch GT 2 comes with a 2.07-inch rectangular screen with ultra-narrow, uniform bezels, a 432×514 pixels resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate and up to 2,400 nits peak local brightness level. It has customisable watch faces and interchangeable straps. It runs on the Blue River Operating System 3.0.

The Watch GT 2 is equipped with several health features, including the optical heart rate and blood oxygen sensors. The watch comes with more than 100 preset sports modes. It also includes an acceleration sensor, a gyroscope, a geomagnetic sensor, an ambient light sensor, and a Hall sensor. It has a 2ATM water resistance rating. Connectivity options include NFC and Bluetooth 5.4.

The Bluetooth version of the Vivo Watch GT 2 is backed by a 695mAh battery, which is claimed to last for up to 33 days on a single charge. The eSIM variant comes with a 595mAh cell, which is said to offer up to 28 days of usage. The smartwatch measures 47.54×40.19×10.97mm, while its Bluetooth and eSIM variants weigh 35.8g and 34.8g, respectively.

