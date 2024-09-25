Whoop announced its first wearable in India — Whoop 4.0 —on Tuesday, September 24. Designed for athletes and wellness enthusiasts, Whoop's 4.0 fitness band come with features like sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, skin temperature sensing, and pulse oximetry among others. The Whoop 4.0 band is claimed to offer a battery life of more than five days on a single charge. It comes with several features like Whoop coach, sleep coach and any wear technology for tracking physical activities and wellness.

Whoop 4.0 Price in India, Availability

The Whoop 4.0 is priced at Rs. 29,990 in India. Buyers can grab the wearable during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starting September 26 for Rs. 26,990 by adding a discount of Rs. 3,000. Further, there will be no-cost EMI offers. The wearable is available in a single Onyx strap option.

Whoop 4.0 Specifications

The Whoop 4.0 doesn't have a screen, but it boasts a rectangle dial with a nylon strap. The wearable offers Bluetooth connectivity. It is advertised to provide insights into health metrics like recovery, strain, stress, and sleep in real time.

The wearable is equipped with features like Whoop coach, any wear technology and sleep coach. The Whoop coach offers personalised recommendations, and feedback based on the user's health data while the sleep coach tracks and measures the quality of sleep. With anywear technology in Whoop 4.0, users can choose different style combinations for the wearable. It can be worn anywhere on the body.

The Whoop 4.0 provides proprietary scores in recovery, strain, sleep, and stress. These scores can be viewed on the Whoop app on the paired Android or iOS smartphone. It is claimed to measure both cardio and muscular strain. It features a heart rate sensor for 24x7 health tracking.

Other sensors onboard are accelerometer, pulse oximeter, temperature sensor, and gyroscope. The Whoop 4.0 also tracks the activities of wearers, bloody oxygen levels, skin temperature, respiratory rate, resting heart rate (RHR), and heart rate variability (HVR).

The Whoop 4.0 is claimed to deliver up to 5.5 days of battery life on a single charge. The fitness tracker comes with a year of subscription to Whoop that provides users access to activity trackers.

