Huawei Watch D2 With 1.82-Inch AMOLED Display, 24-Hour Blood Pressure Monitoring Launched

Huawei Watch D2 has an IP68-rated build.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 September 2024 17:33 IST
Huawei Watch D2 With 1.82-Inch AMOLED Display, 24-Hour Blood Pressure Monitoring Launched

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Watch D2 is available in Black and Gold colourways

Highlights
  • Huawei Watch D2 has more than 80 sports modes
  • Huawei Watch D2 has Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC
  • It supports wireless charging
Huawei Watch D2 was unveiled on Thursday as a successor to the Huawei Watch D. The latest wearable boasts a 1.82-inch AMOLED display and has Bluetooth calling support. The smartwatch supports customised watch faces and comes with an IP68 rating for water resistance. It offers more than 80 sports modes and can measure blood pressure as well as blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) rates. On top of that, it also gets ECG and skin temperature sensors. The Huawei Watch D2 supports Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) as well.

Huawei Watch D2 Price

The Huawei Watch D2 is priced at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 38,000). It is currently up for pre-orders in select markets and will go on sale starting September 27. It is available in Black and Gold colourways.

Huawei Watch D2 Specifications

The Huawei Watch D2 features a 1.82-inch AMOLED display with 480x408 pixels resolution, 1500nits peak brightness, 347ppi pixel density, and an Always-on Display (AOD) mode. The wearable is made of aluminium alloy and features a rotating digital crown that lets users access to zoom and volume controls. It offers support for ECG readings.

Huawei's Watch D2 is IP68-rated to withstand sweaty workouts and rain showers. The smartwatch is compatible with both iOS and Android and has Bluetooth calling support. It has more than 80 sports modes and users can also personalise the watch faces through the paired app.

Further, Huawei Watch D2 comes with an Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) feature that measures the blood pressure (BP) of wearers at preset intervals over 24 hours, calculates averages for the whole day, daytime, and nighttime, and analyses BP rhythm. Huawei claims that this data can be used for hypertension and cardiovascular risk assessment. The wearable can be used to track blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) rate and heart rate. It is equipped with sensors to monitor sleep, activities, skin temperature and stress.

For connectivity, the Huawei Watch D2 has Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC. Sensors onboard include a nine-axis IMU sensor, ambient light sensor, ECG sensor, ECG sensor, barometric sensor, hall sensor, pressure sensor, optical heart rate sensor, and temperature sensor. It supports wireless charging. The wearable allows users to take screenshots by pressing the Up and Down buttons.

Customers purchasing the Huawei Watch D2 will get a free three-month membership to Huawei Health+. It is claimed to deliver up to six days of battery life with normal usage and up to one day with the ABPM feature enabled. It measures 48x38x13.3mm and weighs 40 grams.

Huawei Watch D2

Huawei Watch D2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Black, Gold
Display Size 46mm
Compatible OS Android 8.0 and above, iOS 13.0 and above
Strap Material Leather
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

Huawei Watch D2, Huawei Watch D2 Price, Huawei Watch D2 Specifications, Huawei
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Huawei Watch D2 With 1.82-Inch AMOLED Display, 24-Hour Blood Pressure Monitoring Launched
