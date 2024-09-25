Google Photos may be developing a new feature that could generate recap memories leveraging Gemini – the company's artificial intelligence (AI) model, according to a report. Spotted during an APK teardown of the app for the Android platform, the feature may create memories with narration, giving proper context instead of just putting together slideshows of images based on various information. The app, which serves as the default media manager on most Android devices, has already received several updates this month, including features like an updated trim tool, an auto-enhance option and a new speed tool.

Using Gemini AI to Create Memories on Google Photos

According to an Android Authority report, the feature was spotted following an APK teardown of Google Photos for Android app version 7.1, and is not available widely, even to beta testers of the app. It is said to contain strings referencing the ability to generate memories using Gemini AI. Appearing under the Memory types setting, the option is dubbed Gemini-powered memories. It may enable users to get recap memories generated by Gemini.

The report speculates that Google could bring this feature to its “Year in Review”, providing more options when watching or editing yearly review clips. However, it is reportedly unclear if data from other Google services will be pulled when using this feature.

It is said to be opt-in, meaning users may be presented with a choice of whether to use it.

Other Google Photos Features

Google recently announced several new features for its Photos app, some of which are powered by AI. One of the most notable additions is an Ask Photos feature that allows users to search for specific images by sending a conversational query to Gemini. However, this is said to be only available via Google Labs, meaning it is experimental.

Users can also type in descriptive search queries in the search bar, taking advantage of the descriptive queries feature. It has also added new options for speeding up/slowing down videos, enhancing brightness, contrast, and overall lighting in images, and cutting parts of a video precisely down to a particular frame.