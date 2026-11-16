Xiaomi has reportedly increased prices of several Redmi smartphones in India after the Diwali festive season, according to a recent report. The publication cites retailers who say the changes affect multiple models, with some handsets now costing considerably more. The reported hikes come amid rising memory and component costs, which are putting pressure on smartphone manufacturers. They cover Redmi phones across the budget and mid-range segments, while the size of each increase differs depending on the specific model and its storage variant.

Xiaomi Redmi Smartphones Get Price Hike in India

According to a Moneycontrol report, Xiaomi has increased prices across 19 Redmi smartphone variants in India, with the revised prices taking effect today, November 16. The average hike stands at 10.02 percent, while individual increases range from 4.26 percent to 18.75 percent, depending on the model and storage configuration.

The 4GB + 128GB configuration of the Redmi A7 Pro 5G has received the steepest increase of Rs. 3,000. Its price has risen from Rs. 15,999 to Rs. 18,999, marking an 18.75 percent hike.

Select Redmi Note 17 5G variants have become costlier by Rs. 3,000, while the Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G models have received a price increase of Rs. 4,000. The report does not specify the revised prices of individual configurations across these series.

The price hikes come amid rising memory and component costs. According to the report, Xiaomi had kept prices unchanged ahead of Diwali to avoid affecting its festive offers.

The revised prices may not apply to every unit immediately, as retailers still have stocks purchased at the earlier rates. Retailers cited in the report said this inventory remains available across the mainline retail channel, which means buyers may still find some Redmi models at their old prices until those stocks run out. The report noted that Xiaomi had not responded to the publication's queries at the time of writing.