The popularity of short-form video has surged in recent years, making it an effective way to grow a channel, business or personal brand. Both YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels quickly attract daily viewers, increasing your visibility online and opening the door to earning more. Editing is the task where video creators struggle the most; that's where AI video editors come in. The right application depends on the type of videos you create and how much editing you need. Here we have listed some of the best AI video editing tools worth considering for making YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels. All these tools listed here help you add captions, trim unwanted footage, select background music, and adjust video dimensions.

CapCut

CapCut, developed by ByteDance, is suitable for both beginners and experts to make Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts. It is available on all platforms and has a free version and an optional Pro subscription. In some countries, you might need to use a VPN to access this app. It offers automatic captions, background removal, video templates, transitions, filters and AI-powered editing features.

The free version covers basic editing requirements; some advanced features require a Pro subscription. It has many transitions and effects.

OpusClip

OpusClip is another option suitable for repurposing videos. It is available on Android, Web and iOS. You can avail the Free tier, but paid plans are available. This is crafted for creators who make long-form videos and want to turn them into shorter videos. It has several AI features, and they analyse the uploaded footage to identify clips which would work as individual clips. It can automatically reframe videos into vertical formats. It is tailor-made for existing content creators and will help them to reuse their clips.

Descript

Descript is the AI video and audio editor that is available on all major platforms. It is designed to record, transcribe, edit, and publish in one tool. Like the aforementioned apps, Descript also has a free plan alongside paid plans. Instead of manually searching through the timeline, creators can remove unwanted sentences, pauses and filler words by editing the text. It comes with AI-powered audio cleanup and transcription. Creators who produce videos involving a lot of speaking can save time with transcript-based editing.

Adobe Premiere

As you all know, Adobe Premiere is a popular non-linear video editing application used for Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts. It is suitable for advanced video editing and works on Windows, Mac and iPhone. It has a paid tier, and AI-assisted features help with tasks such as editing, audio enhancement, transcription and reframing footage.

Creators can work with multiple video and audio tracks, add transitions, adjust colours and fine-tune individual clips. It is tailored for creators who make both long-form YouTube videos and short-form social media content.

InVideo AI

InVideo AI is a solid option for creating videos from text prompts. Users can open this app on the web and mobile and describe the video they want to create through a text prompt. The platform will then create a script, select relevant visuals, add voiceovers, include subtitles and add music. Free access is available with limited weekly credits, and paid plans are available. It is best suited for faceless videos and promotional content. You can make captions, add and remove background noise, and reframe horizontal footage for vertical feeds with this app.

InVideo AI is useful for informational videos, promotional content, explainer videos and faceless YouTube channels. Creators can also modify the generated video by changing scenes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)