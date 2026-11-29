Vivo recently launched its X500 series in India priced at Rs. 1,19,999. The phone did not get too many upgrades over the previous model, but received a new design, a slightly bigger display and a (sort of) new chipset. There is a bit of a shuffle in the camera department with some notable downgrades with its primary camera, from a 200-megapixel sensor to a 50-megapixel unit. But it sees minor upgrades with its periscope telephoto camera and gets 8K video recording capability as well.

With a mix of upgrades and some downgrades at a much higher asking price over the Vivo X300 it replaces, we decided to compare the latest base X series smartphone from Vivo with competitors from Oppo and Samsung. With Oppo, we have the recently launched Find X10, which comes with several upgrades this year, but also a higher asking price. Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy S26+ which was announced earlier this year has received a price bump and currently retails at Rs. 1,34,999, which easily makes it a contender from Samsung for this segment.

So, let's take a quick look at which phone has an edge over the other and why.

Vivo X500 vs Oppo Find X10 vs Samsung Galaxy S26+: Price, Colour Options

Vivo X500: The Vivo X500 appears quite competitive compared with the other devices on this list in terms of pricing. Sadly, there's not much variety in terms of variants with the phone being sold in the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option in India. Thankfully, there's some choice in terms of colours as the phone is available in Ember Red and Titanium Black colourways.

Oppo Find X10: The Oppo Find X10 offers a bit more variety and it rightly should because it is the most expensive device in this comparison. The Oppo Find X10 is available at Rs. 1,39,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM + 512GB variant retails at a staggering Rs. 1,69,999 in India. Buyers can choose from Glacier Blue, Glow Coral and Mist Grey colourways.

Samsung Galaxy S26+: The Samsung Galaxy S26+ also offers good variety in terms of colours and variants. There's a base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant priced at Rs. 1,34,999, while the top-end variant with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage is available at Rs. 1,54,999. The phone is available in Pink Gold, Silver Shadow, Cobalt Violet and Black colourways, which offers buyers plenty of choice.

Vivo X500 vs Oppo Find X10 vs Samsung Galaxy S26+: Design and Display

Vivo X500: The Vivo X500 gets a new design this year with the phone finally departing from the cookie-shaped circular camera module to a raised rectangular plateau. It uses a mix of aluminium and glass and offers both IP68 and IP69 durability ratings. There's a 6.59-inch, AMOLED, 1,260 x 2,750 pixels display (459 PPI) with a 144Hz refresh rate that appears like a worthy upgrade over the X300's smaller panel. However, the new panel skips on the power-saving LTPO technology of its predecessor and goes with an LTPS display instead. The display only supports HDR10+ playback.

Oppo Find X10: The Oppo Find X10 also uses the same metal and glass construction offering an IP68 + IP69 rating for both dust and water resistance. Its design is not very different from the Find X9 it replaces, its display gets an LTPO upgrade, which was missing on the previous model. The 6.59-inch LTPO AMOLED display offers a 144Hz refresh rate and resolution of 1,272 x 2,772 pixels (462 PPI). There is also Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support.

Samsung Galaxy S26+: Samsung's Galaxy S26+ offers the biggest display in this segment at 6.7-inches. There LTPO technology, 120Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+ playback. The panel is not just large but also offers a higher pixel density of 516 PPI thanks to its 1,440 x 3,120 pixels resolution. Despite having the biggest display, the phone isn't any bigger than the Oppo Find X10 and the Vivo X500. It's also the lightest device at 190g, but only gets you an IP68 rating.

Vivo X500 vs Oppo Find X10 vs Samsung Galaxy S26+: Chipset, Software

Vivo X500: The Vivo X500 gets you a capable MediaTek Dimensity 9600M, a 3nm chipset with a maximum clockspeed of 4.21GHz. However, going by its overall specifications, it is basically a rebranded version of last year's Dimensity 9500. The phone runs Vivo's OriginOS 7, which is based on Android 17 and gets you 5 years or OS and 7 years of security maintenance releases (SMRs).

Oppo Find X10: The Oppo Find X10 basically offers the same chipset as the Vivo X500, which is the MediaTek Dimensity 9600M. Software support is similar with 5 years of OS and 6 years of SMRs. The phone is powered by Oppo's ColorOS 17, which is based on Android 17.

Samsung Galaxy S26+: Samsung's Galaxy S26+ in India is powered by its Exynos 2600, which is a 2nm chipset from Samsung. Unlike the others it offers a 10-core architecture but a lower maximum clockspeed of 3.80GHz. On the bright side the Samsung Galaxy S26+ will get you impressively robust software support with 7 years of OS and 7 years of SMRs. The phone runs One UI 9, which is based on Android 17 (out of the box).

Vivo X500 vs Oppo Find X10 vs Samsung Galaxy S26+: Cameras

Vivo X500: The Vivo X500 has a 50-megapixel (f/1.7) primary camera, a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto with 3X optical zoom and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. The selfie camera is powered by a 50-megapixel sensor which has autofocus. The camera setup features Zeiss T* coating for better performance in low light and can record 8K video at 30 fps, and 4K video at 120 fps.

Oppo Find X10: Oppo's Find X10 offers the best hardware at this price point. There's a 200-megapixel (f/1.6) primary camera, a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto with 2.8X optical zoom and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. The phone features, Hasselblad camera colour calibration along with 8K video recording and Dolby Vision recording as well. Selfies are handled by a 50-megapixel sensor with autofocus.

Samsung Galaxy S26+: Samsung isn't the best in terms of camera performance given that the company has chosen to go with the same set of sensors year after year (since the Galaxy S22). There's a 50-megapixel primary camera (f/1.8), a 10-megapixel telephoto with 3X optical zoom and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. A 12-megapixel camera is also in charge of selfies. The phone offers HDR10+ video recording and can capture 8K video at 30 fps.

Vivo X500 vs Oppo Find X10 vs Samsung Galaxy S26+: Battery

Vivo X500: Between the three devices, Vivo's X500 finds its middle ground offering a good balance of fast charging and high battery capacity. The phone has a 7.500mAh Si-C battery and offers 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.

Oppo Find X10: Oppo goes with an 8,000mAh battery, the biggest one in this comparison but backs it up with a slightly slower 80W charger. However, you do get 50W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S26+: Samsung's Galaxy S26+ is the lightest device also because it has a lower capacity battery at just 4,900mAh. There's 45W wired and 20W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

FAQs

Which phone has the biggest display at this price point? That would be the Samsung Galaxy S26+ Which smartphone offers the best balance of features and price? Vivo's X500 offers better value with a good balance of hardware and features Which phone in this list has the best cameras? The Oppo Find X10 packs the best camera hardware in this list, featuring two 200-megapixel rear cameras.