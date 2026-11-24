Depending on your country or region, WhatsApp is often considered the only way to message or stay in touch with friends and relatives. This also makes it a lifeline of sorts, helping stay connected with near and loved ones across countries. In India, WhatApp almost functions as an alternative to SMS messaging and the most commonly used platform when it comes to video calling, making it an essential installation upon buying a smartphone. With the rise of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), many also use the platform to send and receive money. And so, getting your account banned on WhatsApp can lead to a lot of problems and hindrances.

What Happens When You Get Banned on WhatsApp?

As soon as you get banned, you will see a bold message displayed when you open the app on your smartphone. The message shows the account profile icon accompanied by a “do not” sign, with the words “ This account can't use WhatsApp. Below this caption is a timeline indicating the exact date when the account was banned. With further instructions on how to deal with the ban, followed by a ‘Request review' button at the bottom.

The button at the bottom of the screen is important as it decides the steps you can take to appeal and eventually get unbanned.

Soon after a ban, people who have added you on one-on-one or group chats will not be able to text you. The banned user is eventually removed from groups after 30 days of being unavailable due to the ban. WhatsApp then deletes your account (depending on whether you have or have not submitted an appeal for review). After 30 days, users messaging you on an older chat will see a message saying “Invite user to WhatsApp”. Users who have faced longer or repeated bans (yes, that is actually a thing) have also recommended waiting for up to 60 days (or 61 days to be precise), after which the temporary ban usually gets lifted automatically.

The most important detail after getting banned is not uninstalling your WhatsApp app from your smartphone. Uninstalling the app after getting banned may delete a locally saved backup leaving users stranded when restoring their account after the ban has been lifted. You can still restore from a previously made online backup (to Google Drive, or iCloud) if your app has been backing up regularly.

How to Request a Review and Recover Access to Your WhatsApp Account

There are two types of WhatsApp bans. There's a temporary ban where the user basically sees a ‘Request review' button at the bottom, letting him/her submit an appeal and eventually unban the account. However those who do not see the ‘Request review' button after getting banned can consider themselves permanently banned. Again this can happen for a variety of reasons, but if you do not see a button at the bottom after getting banned, your only option is to get a new number and start from scratch by setting up a new WhatsApp account.

For those who see the ‘Request review' button here's how you can submit an appeal and eventually restore your account.

WhatsApp has a built in tool that lets you Request a review of your account or submit an appeal to unban your account.

Tap the green ‘Request review' button You will then see review reason pop-up with 4 options to choose from Select any one review reason Tap the ‘Request review' button once again and wait while the app shows “submitting request” pop-up message

Once the pop-up disappears you will be greeted by another screen this time showing the same profile logo but with an amber clock symbol indicating that the account is under review. Below it will be the date when the review was requested, so users can keep track of the number of days.

WhatsApp claims that it usually notifies users about their appeal within 24 hours. Users are notified on the same page upon opening the app. WhatsApp also makes it clear that the 24 hour review process cannot be expedited and that only one appeal can be made for an account at any given point in time.

Once the account review is complete

The user will receive a notification on their lockscreen (Android or iOS), stating that the “Account review is completed”. Tap on the message to check the status of the appeal If your account's ban has been removed you will be greeted with a clear message along with a ‘Verify account' button. The user will need to re-enter their mobile number and log in If account ban isn't removed after review, the user is requested to simply setup a new WhatsApp account by registering with a new number

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