Your phone may support 5G, your mobile plan may be eligible, and your area may have coverage, but that doesn't always mean you'll get a 5G connection. You might find your phone stuck on 4G or notice that it keeps switching between the two networks. There are a few possible reasons for this, and not all of them have to do with your operator. Your network settings, SIM card and even your phone's power-saving mode could be affecting the connection. Here's what you can check to get things working again.

How to Check if Your Phone and SIM Support 5G

First, check whether your phone supports 5G. The manufacturer's website should have this information in the specifications. If you bought the phone outside India, it's also worth checking whether it supports the 5G bands used by Indian operators.

You should also check whether your SIM and plan are eligible for 5G. Your operator's app or website can tell you if the service is available on your number. And if you've had the same SIM for years, ask your operator whether it needs an upgrade.

How to Enable 5G on Your Android Phone

Your phone may support 5G but still be set to use 4G by default. You can change this in the mobile network settings, although the steps vary a little between different brands. Here's where to find the option on Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phones.

On Samsung Galaxy phones:

Start by opening Settings and tapping Connections. Tap Mobile Networks. This is where you'll find the network settings for your SIM card. Select Network Mode to see the connection options available on your phone. Choose 5G/LTE/3G/2G (auto connect), or any other option that has 5G in its name.

On Google Pixel phones:

Open Settings and head to Network & Internet. Tap SIMs and select the SIM card you use for mobile data. Scroll down to Preferred Network Type and open it. Select 5G from the list.

If you are using a different Android phone, the setting is usually tucked away under Mobile Network or SIM Settings. The name can vary from one brand to another, but look for an option that allows you to choose 5G as your preferred network.

How to Enable 5G on Your iPhone

If you have an iPhone 12 or newer, you can change this setting in just a few taps.

Open Settings and select Mobile Data. Tap Mobile Data Options to get to the network settings. Select Voice & Data. You'll find the 5G settings here. Choose between 5G Auto and 5G On.

5G Auto lets your iPhone switch to LTE when it doesn't need a 5G connection, which saves battery. If you select 5G On, it'll use 5G whenever it's available, even if that means draining the battery a little faster. If you have two SIMs in your iPhone, just make sure you've selected the right one before changing these settings.

How to Fix 5G Connectivity Problems

A phone that supports 5G won't necessarily stay connected to it all the time. Coverage, network congestion and phone settings can all affect the connection. If yours keeps dropping back to 4G, try these fixes before contacting your operator.

Check 5G coverage in your area

5G coverage isn't the same across an entire city. Your operator might offer the service in your area, but the signal can still be weak inside your home or office. Check the operator's coverage map to see how well your location is covered. You can also try using your phone outdoors to rule out poor indoor reception.

Turn Airplane Mode on and off

Switching Airplane Mode on briefly disconnects your phone from the mobile network. Leave it on for 10 seconds or so, then turn it off. Your phone will search for the network again and reconnect.

Restart your phone

A restart is another way to deal with a temporary network glitch. Turn your phone off, wait a few seconds and switch it back on. This forces it to reconnect to the mobile network, which may resolve problems with the 5G connection.

Turn off Battery Saver

Battery-saving features can affect network connectivity. Some Android phones limit 5G when Battery Saver is enabled, while an iPhone switches to LTE when Low Power Mode is on. Turn off the relevant setting and check your connection again. On an iPhone, you'll find Low Power Mode under Settings > Battery.

Your phone's software and carrier settings need to be up to date for the network to work properly. Check Settings for a pending system update. On an iPhone, you can also check for carrier updates by going to Settings > General > About. Stay on that page for a few seconds. If an update is available, a prompt will appear.

Reset your network settings

Resetting network settings is a bigger step, so leave this until you've tried the simpler fixes. It removes saved Wi-Fi networks and passwords, Bluetooth pairings and other network preferences. You'll have to reconnect your devices and networks afterwards.

On Android, the reset option is usually under System or General Management in Settings. The exact menu depends on the manufacturer. On an iPhone, go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Reset > Reset Network Settings.

Check your APN settings

APN settings are generally configured by your operator and don't need to be changed manually. However, if mobile data isn't working either, incorrect APN details could be the reason. Check the settings against the details provided on your operator's website or ask its customer support for help. There's no need to change them if mobile data is working normally.

FAQs