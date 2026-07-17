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1Password Lets Claude AI Access Your Accounts Without Revealing Passwords

Claude integration is said to be part of its broader effort to build secure access controls for AI agents across browsers and developer tools.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 July 2026 13:30 IST
1Password Lets Claude AI Access Your Accounts Without Revealing Passwords

Photo Credit: 1Password

Claude can automate account based browser tasks

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Highlights
  • Claude signs in without viewing stored passwords
  • Biometric approval authorises every login request
  • Agentic Mode restricts AI access to approved credentials
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1Password has launched a new integration for Anthropic's Claude AI that allows the chatbot to sign in to websites using credentials stored in a user's 1Password vault without exposing passwords or one-time passcodes. The feature, called 1Password for Claude, is designed for browser-based AI tasks that require access to accounts. Alongside the integration, the company has also introduced Agentic Mode, a browser extension feature that limits AI agents to using only the credentials approved by users for a specific task.

1Password Adds Secure Claude AI Integration for Browser-Based Tasks

According to the 1Password blog, users can authorise Claude to access websites that require sign-in while 1Password manages the login process. Each request requires biometric approval before the extension securely fills the required credentials into the webpage. The stored login details remain within 1Password and are not shared with Claude or Anthropic's infrastructure.

Access is limited to the active task and automatically expires once it is completed. After autofill, the extension checks that credential data is no longer visible on the webpage. If a sign-in attempt fails, it clears the entered details before ending the session.

The company has also rolled out Agentic Mode for the 1Password browser extension. It automatically activates when a supported AI agent takes control of the browser, restricting access to only the credentials approved for the current task and keeping the rest of the user's vault inaccessible. According to 1Password, the feature works even when the Claude integration is not enabled and is designed to support additional AI agents in the future.

The integration is intended for browser automation tasks that require account access. For example, 1Password said Claude can sign in to services such as Audible to redeem audiobook credits or to a Stripe account to generate a revenue summary after receiving user approval.

The company said the Claude integration is part of its broader effort to build secure access controls for AI agents across browsers and developer tools. It previously introduced its MCP Server for managing developer credentials and plans to extend the same approach to other AI-driven workflows.

1Password for Claude is currently available to Mac users on the Business, Family and Individual plans. It requires the 1Password desktop application and browser extension, as well as the Claude desktop application and browser extension. Support for payment cards and identity information will be added in a future update.

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Further reading: 1Password for Claude, 1Password, Anthropic, Claude, Claude AI, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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1Password Lets Claude AI Access Your Accounts Without Revealing Passwords
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