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The Duskbloods' Closed Network Playtest Will Take Place in August, FromSoftware Confirms

Players will need a Nintendo Switch 2 console and an active Nintendo Switch Online membership to participate in the test.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 July 2026 11:36 IST
The Duskbloods' Closed Network Playtest Will Take Place in August, FromSoftware Confirms

Photo Credit: FromSoftware

The Duskbloods is a PvPvE multiplayer action title

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Highlights
  • The Duskbloods is directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki
  • The multiplayer action game was revealed in 2025
  • The Duskbloods is a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive
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The Duskbloods, FromSoftware's upcoming multiplayer action title, will get a closed network playtest next month, the developer has confirmed. The network test will take place between August 21 and August 24, with applications opening later this month. The Duskbloods was announced as a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive in 2025.

FromSoftware announced the network test on The Duskbloods website this week, confirming details about the closed session. A pre-release version of the game will be available to players for testing during the event. To participate in the network test, players must have a Nintendo Switch 2 console and an active Nintendo Switch Online membership.

The Duskbloods Playtest Details

FromSoftware said it intends to conduct network load tests with a large number of players simultaneously to check different technical aspects of the multiplayer title's online systems.

Aside from the network load test, the studio will look for problems that may arise from multiple people playing together in different network environments, it said. Finally, the Elden Ring maker will gather data from the playtest to check game balance.

In terms of gameplay, The Duskbloods network test will accommodate up to eight players in each online match while the game is development. FromSoftware said players may experience bugs during the playtest.

Applications for the network playtest will begin July 22 and will be open till July 28. Selected participants will be confirmed on August 7, before the test kicks off August 21.

The Duskbloods was announced during the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal livestream in April 2025. It is a PvPvE multiplayer action title helmed by Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki. FromSoftware has not yet announced a release date for the game, but it's set to launch exclusively on Switch 2 in 2026.

At Nintendo Direct last month, FromSoftware released a new trailer for The Duskbloods and confirmed the closed network test for this summer.

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Further reading: The Duskbloods, Nintendo Switch 2, FromSoftware, The Duskbloods Network Test, Switch 2
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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