Google is rebranding NotebookLM to Gemini Notebook, the company announced on Thursday. The AI-powered research and note-taking assistant, which was originally announced as Project Tailwind at Google I/O 2023, has evolved into a standalone research platform in recent years. Google claims it is now used by more than 30 million people and over 600,000 organisations worldwide. Alongside the rebranding, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced several other upgrades, including native code execution through a secure cloud computer and deeper integration with the Gemini app and Google Search.

NotebookLM Becomes Gemini Notebook

Despite the rechristening, Gemini Notebook will continue to function as a standalone product dedicated to research and learning, Google announced in a blog post. As per the company, it will be more deeply integrated across its suite of AI services. Users can already create and access notebooks directly within the Gemini app, taking advantage of full cross-app synchronisation between the standalone Gemini Notebook experience and the Gemini app.

The tech giant will soon introduce support for notebooks inside AI Mode in Google Search as well.

In addition to the rebranding, Google announced several behind-the-scenes upgrades. As per the company, every notebook will now have access to a secure cloud computer, allowing users to perform complex data analysis directly within notebooks while keeping it grounded in their uploaded sources.

The company says this feature will initially be limited to Google AI Ultra subscribers and Google Workspace business customers with AI Ultra Access and AI Expanded Access. It is expected to roll out to Gemini Pro users on the web over the coming weeks.

A cloud-based execution environment is claimed to unlock new output formats for users that work with datasets, documents, and other source material.

In addition to new features, Google also announced updated usage figures for the platform. Since the launch of Project Tailwind in 2023, the company claims NotebookLM (now Gemini Notebook) has grown to more than 30 million users globally. Further, more than 600,000 organisations are claimed to rely on it for tasks.