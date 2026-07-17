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Samsung Patent Reportedly Shows Galaxy Z Flip Design With 360-Degree Fold, Curved Outer Display

The purported Galaxy foldable could comprise a central foldable display flanked by curved screen sections on the upper half of its exterior.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 July 2026 12:40 IST
Samsung Patent Reportedly Shows Galaxy Z Flip Design With 360-Degree Fold, Curved Outer Display

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is Samsung's current flagship flip phone

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Highlights
  • The patent shows a clamshell-style phone with a 360-degree hinge
  • It reportedly features a display that folds inward and outward
  • Samsung also suggests wiring solutions for the folding screen
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Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for July 22. At the bi-annual hardware showcase, the South Korean tech conglomerate is expected to unveil its next-generation foldables, which could include the highly-anticipated wide-fold model. The company, meanwhile, continues to test other unconventional foldable smartphone designs. According to a report, a new patent has been discovered for a Galaxy Z Flip-like handset that has a display that can fold both inward and outward with the help of a 360-degree hinge mechanism.

Samsung Patent for a New Foldable Galaxy Phone

The patent, shared by Fixyflow in collaboration with tipster @xleaks7, illustrates a clamshell-style foldable smartphone resembling the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The concept reportedly features a hinge that allows the display to fold through a full 360-degree range. This is expected to enable both inward and outward folding.

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An illustration of the purported Samsung Galaxy foldable
Photo Credit: FixyFlow

 

According to the filing, the device could comprise a central foldable display flanked by curved screen sections on the upper half of its exterior. The primary screen will reportedly remain protected inside the chassis when folded inward, while the curved outer display is visible. In theory, this secondary screen could be used to display notifications, incoming calls, music controls, timers, widgets, and camera previews without requiring users to unfold the purported handset.

The report mentions that a key engineering challenge addressed in the patent is integrating curved display sections with a folding hinge. The patent reportedly proposes leaving small gaps near the hinge to ensure that the curved portions do not collide as the purported device folds. This, however, could cause an issue where the gaps interrupt the display wiring that transmits the image signals.

To address this limitation, the patent suggests rerouting display wiring around the gaps using multiple internal layers. In theory, this would allow the electrical pathways to cross without touching each other. The folding section is also reportedly separated from the curved edge displays.

As with all patents, there is no guarantee that this design will eventually become a consumer product. However, it does provide a glimpse into the company's future hardware ambitions.

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Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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