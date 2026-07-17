Google expands AI Mode with third-party app integrations

Google's AI Mode was expanded to global markets last year, and this search experience uses Gemini 3's next-generation intelligence to create AI-based responses. Now, Google has updated the AI Mode with support for third-party connected apps. With the latest update, users can link and interact with some of their go-to apps right in AI Mode. It is designed to assist with daily tasks like planning a party, getting groceries, and creating playlists. At launch, the feature will be available for users in the US and will support three apps.

Through a blog post on Thursday, Google announced that users can now link and interact with some of thier go-to services right in AI Mode. Google has integrated with Canva, Instacart, and YouTube Music to streamline the search experience.

The connected apps in AI Mode are designed to help users complete tasks across regularly used apps. Google says it will assist users with their shopping and planning activities. The company has also listed out some useful scenarios for the new feature.

Google says users planning a barbecue party can ask AI Mode to create a grocery list and, after linking their Instacart account, add the items directly to their shopping cart and check out with a few taps on the Instacart app or website. Similarly, the connected apps in AI Mode will show Canva template options based on a user's design requirements. Music lovers can use AI Mode to generate a playlist and save it to YouTube Music.

Google AI Mode's integration with third-party apps is now rolling out in the US. The company confirmed that it is working with a range of partners to add support for more apps soon. With the latest update, Google appears to be strengthening its position against rivals like ChatGPT, which already offers app integration.

Google launched Gemini-powered AI Mode in 2025. It uses Gemini 3's next-generation intelligence and allows users to get help with thier questions. It allows users to ask follow-up questions to dig deeper into the topic. The response in AI Mode includes multimodal results, with images, links, tables, and more.