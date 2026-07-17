The European Commission, with its battery regulation, mandated all OEMs to launch models of their existing devices with user-replaceable batteries in 2023. The law is scheduled to come into force in 2027, giving OEMs less than a year to develop said models. In compliance with the law, Nintendo recently announced that it will launch a new model of its Switch 2 gaming handheld. More tech giants are also expected to follow suit. However, the EU's law does exempt a few devices from the user-replaceable batteries mandate, like medical devices and wet appliances, for safety. Now, for similar reasons, the regulator has added six new product categories to the exemption list, including smartwatches, fitness trackers, and electric toys.

In a press release, the European Commission announced that it has added six new product categories to the existing list of devices that are exempted from the EU Batteries Regulation 2023/1542. The rule no longer requires wearables, like smartwatches, fitness trackers, electric toys, and other devices within the scope of the ATEX Directive for “equipment used in explosive atmospheres such as explosion-proof motors, sensors, pumps, or forklift trucks”.

This means that OEMs, like Apple and Samsung, do not have to launch new models of the Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch with user-replaceable batteries. Other wearables, like Apple's AirPods, could also be out of the scope of the EU Batteries Regulation 2023/1542. Earlier, the list of devices exempted only included medical devices and wet appliances, like electric toothbrushes and water flossers. The exemption was granted based on safety concerns that are associated with opening and replacing batteries.

For example, if a user is unable to assemble the device properly after replacing its battery, it could lead to water ingress, which might cause significant damage to the electronics. Hence, in such cases, the EU regulator allows tech firms to release devices with batteries that can only be removed and replaced by “independent professionals”.

Published in 2023, the European Commission's EU Batteries Regulation 2023/1542, concerning batteries and waste batteries, requires that “certain appliances” sold in the EU are equipped with removable and replaceable portable batteries. These batteries should be removable by the end-users using generally available commercial tools. The mandate is scheduled to come into force on February 18, 2027. Hence, OEMs have less than a year to launch models of devices meeting the said requirements.