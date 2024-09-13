Infinix may be developing a smartphone with an ultra-slim profile, according to a report. The purported handset is also tipped to be equipped with a rear triple camera setup stacked in a vertical orientation, along with the Infinix branding on the back. If this Infinix handset is launched to the public, it would potentially be one of the slimmest smartphones in the world, even thinner than the new iPhone 16, which has a 7.80 mm thickness.

Infinix's Slimmest-Ever Smartphone

According to a Passionategeekz report, the purported Infinix smartphone will have a thickness of 6mm. Leaked images of the handset also suggest it may be equipped with a 3D curved display, similar to other flagship smartphones in the market. The left spine of the purported Infinix handset shows the lack of buttons, suggesting that the power and volume buttons may be placed on its right spine instead.

Infinix is really amazing. The improvements get better every year. Who would have thought the thinnest phone could be charged while underwater. You're really impressive infinix! Apple will definitely be left behind, haha pic.twitter.com/bdQSWymomT — Simis,,❤️ (@MayorOfSurulere) September 4, 2024

There also appears to be an LED flash placed alongside the rear camera module which has three separate rings for the lenses. Its overall design is reported to be inspired by the Infinix Hot 50 5G, which recently debuted in India. However, the purported smartphone's other specifications are unknown and there is no information about its launch date.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), user @MayorOfSurulere shared a short video clip of the purported handset with the claim that users may be able to charge it even while the smartphone is submerged in water.

Infinix Zero 40 5G Launch Soon

Infinix Zero 40 5G will launch in India soon. It made its global debut on August 29. The purported handset will be equipped with Infinix AI – the company's suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features. This is said to include AI Wallpaper, which as the name suggests, can leverage generative AI to create a wallpaper. Furthermore, it will also reportedly get an AI Eraser feature that can remove unwanted people, objects or text from images.

Another addition is reported to be an AI Cut-Out Sticker which lets users create stickers from cutouts. It is speculated to have similar specifications as its global counterpart.