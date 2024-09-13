Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Infinix Smartphone With Just 6mm Thickness, Underwater Charging Capability in Development: Report

Infinix Smartphone With Just 6mm Thickness, Underwater Charging Capability in Development: Report

Leaked images of the purported Infinix smartphone suggest it may be equipped with a 3D curved display.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 September 2024 19:45 IST
Infinix Smartphone With Just 6mm Thickness, Underwater Charging Capability in Development: Report

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix's purported smartphone is said to have a design similar to the Hot 50 5G (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Infinix's in-development smartphone is reported to have 6mm thickness
  • It may also have the ability to get charged underwater
  • The purported handset may have an Infinix Hot 50 5G-inspired design
Advertisement

Infinix may be developing a smartphone with an ultra-slim profile, according to a report. The purported handset is also tipped to be equipped with a rear triple camera setup stacked in a vertical orientation, along with the Infinix branding on the back. If this Infinix handset is launched to the public, it would potentially be one of the slimmest smartphones in the world, even thinner than the new iPhone 16, which has a 7.80 mm thickness.

Infinix's Slimmest-Ever Smartphone

According to a Passionategeekz report, the purported Infinix smartphone will have a thickness of 6mm. Leaked images of the handset also suggest it may be equipped with a 3D curved display, similar to other flagship smartphones in the market. The left spine of the purported Infinix handset shows the lack of buttons, suggesting that the power and volume buttons may be placed on its right spine instead.

There also appears to be an LED flash placed alongside the rear camera module which has three separate rings for the lenses. Its overall design is reported to be inspired by the Infinix Hot 50 5G, which recently debuted in India. However, the purported smartphone's other specifications are unknown and there is no information about its launch date.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), user @MayorOfSurulere shared a short video clip of the purported handset with the claim that users may be able to charge it even while the smartphone is submerged in water.

Infinix Zero 40 5G Launch Soon

Infinix Zero 40 5G will launch in India soon. It made its global debut on August 29. The purported handset will be equipped with Infinix AI – the company's suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features. This is said to include AI Wallpaper, which as the name suggests, can leverage generative AI to create a wallpaper. Furthermore, it will also reportedly get an AI Eraser feature that can remove unwanted people, objects or text from images.

Another addition is reported to be an AI Cut-Out Sticker which lets users create stickers from cutouts. It is speculated to have similar specifications as its global counterpart.

Infinix Hot 50 5G

Infinix Hot 50 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Infinix, Infinix Hot 50, Infinix Hot 50 5G
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
What Roles do Liquidity Pools Play in Decentralised Finance (DeFi): Explained

Related Stories

Infinix Smartphone With Just 6mm Thickness, Underwater Charging Capability in Development: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2, Khalbali Records, and More
  2. Xiaomi 14T Series May Launch With These Specifications on September 26
  3. Honor 200 Lite 5G India Launch Date, Design, Colours, Key Features Revealed
  4. iPhone 16 Series Said to Support Faster Charging Speeds than iPhone 15
#Latest Stories
  1. Adobe Express Expands Its Platform in Eight Indian Languages, Adds New AI Features
  2. Infinix Smartphone With Just 6mm Thickness, Underwater Charging Capability in Development: Report
  3. What Roles do Liquidity Pools Play in Decentralised Finance (DeFi): Explained
  4. Infinix Xpad With 11-Inch Full-HD+ Display, LTE Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. eToro to Shut Down Nearly All Crypto Trading in Settlement With US SEC
  6. Xiaomi 14T Series Complete Specifications, Price Leaked Ahead of September 26 Launch
  7. Honor 200 Lite 5G India Launch Date Set for September 19; Design, Colourways, Key Features Revealed
  8. Gemini Live With Multiple Voices Reportedly Rolling Out to Free Gemini Users on Android
  9. NASA Shares Red Spider Nebula Photos, Showcasing Fiery Colours and Massive Shockwaves
  10. Ancient DNA Reveals a Distinct Neanderthal Lineage That Evolved Separately for Over 50,000 Years
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »