Adobe Illustrator was updated with new artificial intelligence (AI) tools on Tuesday that are aimed to ease the design creation process for users. The new tools include a Generative Shape Fill tool that can generate pattern vectors within a shape. Other tools include Style Reference, Retype, and Mockup. They are powered by the company's Firefly Vector Model. Meanwhile, the company has also added a couple of new tools in Photoshop, including an AI-powered Generate Image feature that generates a baseline image to help designers get inspiration for their work.

In a newsroom post, the company announced the new tools coming to Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop. The former will be updated with multiple AI-powered features, some of which are only available to beta tesers. Among them, the Generative Shape Fill tool (beta) can generate patterns and detailed vectors to any shape added by the designer. These vectors can be added using text prompts with a new Contextual Taskbar. The company also shared a short video highlighting how the feature works.

Apart from this, Illustrator also gets a Style Reference tool that will allow users to edit and scale a generated vector. With this tool, users can make granular changes to the AI-generated pattern and play around with the subjects, scenes, and icons in their style.

Another tool dubbed Mockup (beta) can create visual prototypes of art on objects such as apparel, product packaging, and more. The generated vectors will automatically adjust to fit the curves and edges of the object, the company explained. All of these features are powered by the Firefly Vector model.

Some assistive tools have also been added to Adobe Illustrator. The Dimension tool enables users to plot the right size for projects easily. Similarly, the Retype tool converts static text to live, editable text and the Enhanced Pan and Zoom feature is said to be able to zoom between 3.13 percent to 64,000 percent with smoother performance.

Adobe Photoshop has also received new features with this update. Generate Image, which is powered by the Firefly Image 3 model, can create a baseline image with a text prompt to help users in the ideation and creation process. The image replaces the blank page when starting a new project.

Further, the existing Generative Fill feature in Photoshop is getting an Enhance Detail tool that can add greater sharpness and details in AI-generated images and backgrounds. A Selection Brush tool allows users to select, compose, and apply filters.

Similarly, a new Adjustment Brush lets users apply non-destructive adjustments to specific parts of the image. Finally, the Type tool is also getting upgraded. The company said it can “deliver faster and less manual ways of creating bulleted and numbered lists.”

The latest Firefly Vector model-powered tools are now available within the Adobe Illustrator app. Some of the tools, as mentioned above, are only available in beta. All the new Photoshop tools are also generally available in the Photoshop desktop and web app.