Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Adobe Illustrator Updated With AI Powered Design Tools, Photoshop Gains Support for Image Generation

Adobe Illustrator Updated With AI-Powered Design Tools, Photoshop Gains Support for Image Generation

Adobe Illustrator has been updated with a Generative Shape Fill tool that can add detailed vectors to shapes.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 July 2024 13:53 IST
Adobe Illustrator Updated With AI-Powered Design Tools, Photoshop Gains Support for Image Generation

Photo Credit: Adobe

The AI tools in Adobe Illustrator are powered by the Firefly Vector Model

Highlights
  • Adobe Illustrator also adds a tool to edit vector graphic creations
  • Adobe Photoshop now comes with a Selection Brush Tool
  • Retype tool in Illustrator can convert static text to editable text
Advertisement

Adobe Illustrator was updated with new artificial intelligence (AI) tools on Tuesday that are aimed to ease the design creation process for users. The new tools include a Generative Shape Fill tool that can generate pattern vectors within a shape. Other tools include Style Reference, Retype, and Mockup. They are powered by the company's Firefly Vector Model. Meanwhile, the company has also added a couple of new tools in Photoshop, including an AI-powered Generate Image feature that generates a baseline image to help designers get inspiration for their work.

Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop Updated With AI-Powered Tools

In a newsroom post, the company announced the new tools coming to Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop. The former will be updated with multiple AI-powered features, some of which are only available to beta tesers. Among them, the Generative Shape Fill tool (beta) can generate patterns and detailed vectors to any shape added by the designer. These vectors can be added using text prompts with a new Contextual Taskbar. The company also shared a short video highlighting how the feature works.

Apart from this, Illustrator also gets a Style Reference tool that will allow users to edit and scale a generated vector. With this tool, users can make granular changes to the AI-generated pattern and play around with the subjects, scenes, and icons in their style.

Another tool dubbed Mockup (beta) can create visual prototypes of art on objects such as apparel, product packaging, and more. The generated vectors will automatically adjust to fit the curves and edges of the object, the company explained. All of these features are powered by the Firefly Vector model.

Some assistive tools have also been added to Adobe Illustrator. The Dimension tool enables users to plot the right size for projects easily. Similarly, the Retype tool converts static text to live, editable text and the Enhanced Pan and Zoom feature is said to be able to zoom between 3.13 percent to 64,000 percent with smoother performance.

Adobe Photoshop has also received new features with this update. Generate Image, which is powered by the Firefly Image 3 model, can create a baseline image with a text prompt to help users in the ideation and creation process. The image replaces the blank page when starting a new project.

Further, the existing Generative Fill feature in Photoshop is getting an Enhance Detail tool that can add greater sharpness and details in AI-generated images and backgrounds. A Selection Brush tool allows users to select, compose, and apply filters.

Similarly, a new Adjustment Brush lets users apply non-destructive adjustments to specific parts of the image. Finally, the Type tool is also getting upgraded. The company said it can “deliver faster and less manual ways of creating bulleted and numbered lists.”

The latest Firefly Vector model-powered tools are now available within the Adobe Illustrator app. Some of the tools, as mentioned above, are only available in beta. All the new Photoshop tools are also generally available in the Photoshop desktop and web app.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Adobe Illustrator, Adobe, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Adobe Firefly, AI model
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
iPhone With Flip-Style Foldable Display Reportedly in Development, Might be Launched in 2026

Related Stories

Adobe Illustrator Updated With AI-Powered Design Tools, Photoshop Gains Support for Image Generation
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6: Transforming the Foldable Experience With Galaxy AI. Own Now
  2. Apple Watch For Your Kids Is Now Available to Users in India
  3. Xiaomi 14T Pro Camera Specifications Leaked Ahead of Global Launch
  4. Realme Narzo N61 Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  5. iOS 18 Developer Beta 4 Update Brings RCS Support to These Regions
  6. Motorola Teases Launch of New Phone in India; Said to Get MIL-STD-810 Rating
  7. HMD Crest Series India Launch Date Revealed; to Go on Sale via Amazon
  8. Infinix Note 40X India Launch Date Set; Design, Specifications Teased
  9. iQoo Z9s Series Design in India Teased, Alleged Model Spotted on Geekbench
  10. Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition India Launch Date Revealed: See Design
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Production to Begin in August; Launch Expected in October, Analyst Says
  2. Activision Sold AI-Generated Call of Duty Cosmetic, Approved AI Use That Led to Layoffs: Report
  3. WhatsApp to Get a Major Meta AI Upgrade With Imagine Edit, Llama 3.1 405B Model and More
  4. iQoo Z9s Series Design Teased, Alleged Model Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of August India Launch
  5. Apple Intelligence Could Help Users Generate AI Artwork for Apple Music Playlists: Report
  6. Infinix Note 40X India Launch Set for August 5, Teased to Feature 108-Megapixel Rear Camera
  7. WazirX Hack: Crypto Exchange Contacts Projects Associated with Stolen Tokens in Ongoing Recovery Attempts
  8. Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition With Dual-Tone Panda Design to Launch in India on July 29
  9. Motorola Teases Launch of New Phone in India; Claimed to Be World's Slimmest Phone With MIL-STD-810 Rating
  10. Meta Quest 3 to Soon Get Meta AI Vision and Chatbot Capabilities
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »