Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • AI Chatbots Will Be Banned for Teenagers With Mandatory Age Verification, Says Proposed US Law

AI Chatbots Will Be Banned for Teenagers With Mandatory Age Verification, Says Proposed US Law

The proposed legislation, dubbed the GUARD Act, was introduced by US senators Josh Hawley and Richard Blumenthal.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 29 October 2025 17:08 IST
AI Chatbots Will Be Banned for Teenagers With Mandatory Age Verification, Says Proposed US Law

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Johnny Cohen

Age verification will require government IDs or biometric scans under the proposed bill

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • As per the legislation, AI chatbot users will have to verify their ages
  • Users under the age of 18 will not be allowed to access chatbots
  • It also requires AI chatbots to declare it is not human every 30 mins
Advertisement

Artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots could be banned for teenagers under the age of 18 in the US if a new piece of legislation is ratified. Endorsed by multiple senators in the country, the bill, dubbed the GUARD Act, was introduced in the US Senate on Tuesday. Apart from banning access for teenagers, the proposed bill also asks for reasonable age verification mechanisms to ensure that new and existing users are legal adults. Additionally, it has also suggested the creation of new crimes for AI companies with chatbots that solicit or produce sexual content.

US Could Make AI Chatbots Illegal for Teenagers

A bipartisan bill titled the “Guidelines for User Age-verification and Responsible Dialogue Act of 2025'' or the ‘‘GUARD Act'' was presented in the US Senate by Senators Josh Hawley and Richard Blumenthal. Other co-sponsors include Senators Katie Britt, Mark Warner, and Chris Murphy.

The legislation focuses on child safety and aims to ban AI chatbots or companions for minors. This means that if this legislation becomes the law, individuals under the age of 18 will not be able to access platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, or Copilot. Additionally, to ensure that teenagers are not able to sneakily use AI chatbots, it also mandates age verification for all users, existing and new.

For age verification, the proposed bill suggests using government IDs or “reasonable methods” such as biometric scans. Other clauses include making AI chatbots state they are not human at an interval of 30 minutes, and highlight their “lack of professional credentials”.

Further, it also suggests legal ramifications for AI companies that create chatbots capable of producing sexually explicit images or generating sexual output for users. It also seeks to ban AI systems that encourage, promote, coerce suicide, non-suicidal self-injury, or imminent physical or sexual violence. Each count of offence will attract a penalty of $100,000 (roughly Rs. 8.8 crore), as per the proposed bill.

“AI chatbots pose a serious threat to our kids. More than seventy percent of American children are now using these AI products. Chatbots develop relationships with kids using fake empathy and are encouraging suicide. We in Congress have a moral duty to enact bright-line rules to prevent further harm from this new technology,” Senator Hawley said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: AI, Artificial Intelligence, Chatbots, US
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Visa to Add Support for Four Stablecoins Across Four Blockchains as Usage Surges

Related Stories

AI Chatbots Will Be Banned for Teenagers With Mandatory Age Verification, Says Proposed US Law
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find X9 Series Confirmed to Be Available in India via Flipkart
  2. Moto G67 Power 5G India Launch Date, Key Features Announced
  3. TRAI, DoT Approve Presentation of Caller Names During Incoming Calls
  4. WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Set a Profile Cover Photo, Just Like Facebook
  5. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launch Today: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Oppo Find X9 Series With Hasselblad-Tuned Cameras Launched Globally
  7. Samsung Will Let You Unlock Your Mahindra e-SUV With Your Phone
  8. iQOO 15 Colourways, Key Features Teased Ahead of Launch in India
  9. Apple Wants to Help the World Build Nano Banana-Like AI Models
  10. The Family Man Season 3 OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select Launched in India With Vega OS: Price, Features
  2. AI Chatbots Will Be Banned for Teenagers With Mandatory Age Verification, Says Proposed US Law
  3. Visa to Add Support for Four Stablecoins Across Four Blockchains as Usage Surges
  4. Samsung Wallet Announces Support for Unlocking Mahindra e-SUV Using Smartphones
  5. Apple Shares Massive Dataset to Help Researchers Build Nano Banana-Like AI Models
  6. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Suggests Next-Gen Xbox Will Be Windows PC and Console Hybrid
  7. iQOO 15 Colourways, Key Specifications Teased Days Ahead of Launch in India
  8. Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Pro Confirmed to Be Available in India via Flipkart
  9. OpenAI Plans to Launch Automated 'AI Researcher' For Autonomous Scientific Discoveries by 2028
  10. Moto G67 Power to Come With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Sony Camera; India Launch Date Announced
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »