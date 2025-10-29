Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai Features
  • ChatGPT Go: All You Need to Know About OpenAI's Plan to Offer One Year Access to ChatGPT Go for Free in India

ChatGPT Go: All You Need to Know About OpenAI's Plan to Offer One-Year Access to ChatGPT Go for Free in India

Launched in August at Rs. 399 per month, ChatGPT Go is a mid-tier plan with higher usage limits and access to GPT-5 and data tools.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 October 2025 12:42 IST
ChatGPT Go: All You Need to Know About OpenAI's Plan to Offer One-Year Access to ChatGPT Go for Free in India

Photo Credit: Reuters

ChatGPT Go was introduced earlier as a lower-cost alternative to sit between the Free and Plus tiers

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • ChatGPT Go allows users to upload and analyse more files
  • It also features longer memory for more personalised conversations
  • ChatGPT Go also expands limits for image generation
Advertisement

OpenAI has reportedly announced that users in India will receive one year of free access to the ChatGPT Go plan, starting November 4, as part of a limited-time promotional offer. The move comes ahead of the company's first DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru. Originally launched in August at a monthly cost of Rs. 399, ChatGPT Go serves as a mid-tier subscription between the free and plus plans, offering higher message and image generation limits. It also offers access to GPT-5, Python, and data analysis tools. Here is everything you need to know about what ChatGPT Go offers.

ChatGPT Go Free Access: Eligibility, Benefits

OpenAI will reportedly provide all users in India with a free one-year ChatGPT Go subscription starting November 4, 2025, as part of a limited-time offer. The Go plan, introduced earlier as a lower-cost alternative, sits between the Free and Plus tiers, expanding access to several core ChatGPT features.

The ChatGPT Go plan is said to offer 10 times higher limits for messages, image generation, and file uploads, along with twice the memory capacity. It also includes all the features available in the Free plan, along with various other capabilities. It offers extended access to GPT-5, allowing users to make greater use of OpenAI's flagship model. The plan also expands limits for image generation, enabling users to create more visuals for both work and personal use.

Additionally, ChatGPT Go allows users to upload and analyse more files, including documents and spreadsheets, and provides extended access to advanced data analysis tools such as Python for deeper data exploration. It also features longer memory for more personalised and context-aware conversations, maintaining continuity across interactions. The plan further includes access to projects, tasks, and custom GPTs, giving users the ability to organise their work, monitor progress, and build or edit AI tools suited to their specific needs.

ChatGPT Go vs ChatGPT Free Tier

OpenAI also offers a ChatGPT Free tier, where users have access to GPT-4o, which supports web browsing, data analysis, image and file uploads, and in-app image generation. Access to GPTs from the GPT Store has also been added, broadening the range of available tools for general users.

Signing Up for ChatGPT Go

The ChatGPT Go subscription is gradually rolling out across eligible countries. Users can sign up by logging into ChatGPT, selecting their profile icon, choosing Upgrade Plan, and clicking Try Go. Subscription details, invoices, and cancellations can be managed via the account settings.

In related news, OpenAI has confirmed plans to open its first office in India by the end of this year. According to a company executive, the new office will be located in New Delhi. The company has also started hiring ahead of the official launch of its operations in the country. At present, OpenAI has only one employee based in India.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: ChatGPT Go, ChatGPT, OpenAI, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
TRAI and DoT Approve Implementation of Feature to Display Caller Names During Incoming Calls
Bitcoin Faces Pressure as Traders Remain Cautious Ahead of Anticipated US Policy Decision

Related Stories

ChatGPT Go: All You Need to Know About OpenAI's Plan to Offer One-Year Access to ChatGPT Go for Free in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G67 Power 5G India Launch Date, Key Features Announced
  2. Oppo Find X9 Series Confirmed to Be Available in India via Flipkart
  3. WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Set a Profile Cover Photo, Just Like Facebook
  4. TRAI, DoT Approve Presentation of Caller Names During Incoming Calls
  5. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launch Today: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Oppo Enco X3s Launched With 55dB ANC, Up to 45 Hours Total Battery Life
  7. Oppo Find X9 Series With Hasselblad-Tuned Cameras Launched Globally
  8. iQOO 15 Colourways, Key Features Teased Ahead of Launch in India
  9. Adobe Will Now Let You Generate Audio Tracks and Voiceovers in Firefly
  10. Samsung Will Let You Unlock Your Mahindra e-SUV With Your Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Wallet Announces Support for Unlocking Mahindra e-SUV Using Smartphones
  2. Apple Shares Massive Dataset to Help Researchers Build Nano Banana-Like AI Models
  3. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Suggests Next-Gen Xbox Will Be Windows PC and Console Hybrid
  4. iQOO 15 Colourways, Key Specifications Teased Days Ahead of Launch in India
  5. Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Pro Confirmed to Be Available in India via Flipkart
  6. OpenAI Plans to Launch Automated 'AI Researcher' For Autonomous Scientific Discoveries by 2028
  7. Moto G67 Power to Come With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Sony Camera; India Launch Date Announced
  8. Anthropic Tipped to Release Claude 4.5 Opus Soon, Said to Be Focused on Resisting Jailbreaks
  9. Insta360 X4 Air Launched With 8K Video Recording, Support for Replaceable Lenses: Price, Specifications
  10. YouTube to Enforce Stricter Age Restrictions on Violent Gaming Videos, Livestreams
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »