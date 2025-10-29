OpenAI has reportedly announced that users in India will receive one year of free access to the ChatGPT Go plan, starting November 4, as part of a limited-time promotional offer. The move comes ahead of the company's first DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru. Originally launched in August at a monthly cost of Rs. 399, ChatGPT Go serves as a mid-tier subscription between the free and plus plans, offering higher message and image generation limits. It also offers access to GPT-5, Python, and data analysis tools. Here is everything you need to know about what ChatGPT Go offers.

ChatGPT Go Free Access: Eligibility, Benefits

OpenAI will reportedly provide all users in India with a free one-year ChatGPT Go subscription starting November 4, 2025, as part of a limited-time offer. The Go plan, introduced earlier as a lower-cost alternative, sits between the Free and Plus tiers, expanding access to several core ChatGPT features.

The ChatGPT Go plan is said to offer 10 times higher limits for messages, image generation, and file uploads, along with twice the memory capacity. It also includes all the features available in the Free plan, along with various other capabilities. It offers extended access to GPT-5, allowing users to make greater use of OpenAI's flagship model. The plan also expands limits for image generation, enabling users to create more visuals for both work and personal use.

Additionally, ChatGPT Go allows users to upload and analyse more files, including documents and spreadsheets, and provides extended access to advanced data analysis tools such as Python for deeper data exploration. It also features longer memory for more personalised and context-aware conversations, maintaining continuity across interactions. The plan further includes access to projects, tasks, and custom GPTs, giving users the ability to organise their work, monitor progress, and build or edit AI tools suited to their specific needs.

ChatGPT Go vs ChatGPT Free Tier

OpenAI also offers a ChatGPT Free tier, where users have access to GPT-4o, which supports web browsing, data analysis, image and file uploads, and in-app image generation. Access to GPTs from the GPT Store has also been added, broadening the range of available tools for general users.

Signing Up for ChatGPT Go

The ChatGPT Go subscription is gradually rolling out across eligible countries. Users can sign up by logging into ChatGPT, selecting their profile icon, choosing Upgrade Plan, and clicking Try Go. Subscription details, invoices, and cancellations can be managed via the account settings.

In related news, OpenAI has confirmed plans to open its first office in India by the end of this year. According to a company executive, the new office will be located in New Delhi. The company has also started hiring ahead of the official launch of its operations in the country. At present, OpenAI has only one employee based in India.