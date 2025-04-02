Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Alibaba Preparing for Flagship AI Model Release as Soon as April

Alibaba Preparing for Flagship AI Model Release as Soon as April

Alibaba has been releasing AI products at a frenetic pace since going all-in on the technology this year.

By Bloomberg News | Updated: 2 April 2025 15:28 IST
Alibaba Preparing for Flagship AI Model Release as Soon as April

Photo Credit: Reuters

The Hangzhou-based company’s new offering may arrive later in April

Highlights
  • Alibaba has been releasing AI products at a frenetic pace
  • Last month, it also unveiled a new version of the AI assistant Quark app
  • China’s tech leaders have flooded the market with low cost AI services
Advertisement

Alibaba Group Holding is planning to release Qwen 3, an upgraded version of its flagship AI model, as soon as this month with competition from rivals including OpenAI and DeepSeek heating up. 

The Hangzhou-based company's new offering may arrive later in April, though the exact timing could still slip, a person familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified because the information isn't public. The Chinese media outlet Huxiu earlier reported about Alibaba's plans.

Alibaba has been releasing AI products at a frenetic pace since going all-in on the technology this year. The ecommerce and cloud computing leader in China came out with a new model in its Qwen 2.5 series just a week ago that can process text, pictures, audio and video — and is efficient enough to run directly on mobile phones and laptops. Last month, it also unveiled a new version of the AI assistant Quark app.

Since Alibaba's Hangzhou peer DeepSeek upstaged OpenAI with a powerful model that purportedly cost just several million dollars to build, China's tech leaders have flooded the market with a rapid succession of low-cost AI services. The wave of new models out of Asia are threatening to undercut premium US offerings from the likes of OpenAI, Alphabet's Google and Microsoft

OpenAI, Google and Anthropic have similarly released a flurry of new models in recent weeks. OpenAI recently said it also plans to release a more “open” model that mimics human reasoning in the coming months, a shift in strategy after DeepSeek and Alibaba pushed out open-source AI systems.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Alibaba, OpenAI, Qwen 3, Alphabet, Google, Microsoft
Vivo V50e India Launch Set for April 10; to Get 50-Megapixel Sony IMX882 Main Camera
Motorola Edge 60 Pro Alleged Live Renders Leak Online; Suggests Triple Rear Cameras

Related Stories

Alibaba Preparing for Flagship AI Model Release as Soon as April
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC Launched in India
  2. Vivo X200s, X200 Ultra, Pad 5 Pro, Pad SE, Watch 5 April Launch Teased
  3. iQOO Z10X India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  4. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Alleged Live Renders Leaked Online
  5. These iPhone Models May Not Receive iOS 19 Update
  6. Google Pixel 9a Will Get a New Battery Health Management Feature
  7. Vivo V50e India Launch Date, Camera Details Revealed
  8. macOS Sequoia 15.4 Update Fixes Several Flaws, Adds Redesigned Mail App
  9. Lava Bold 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Unveiled in India With This Price Tag
  10. Ghibli Effect: ChatGPT Usage Hits Record After Rollout of Viral Feature
#Latest Stories
  1. Battleground Reality Show OTT Release: Where to Watch it Online?
  2. Samsung Tri-Fold Phone to Reportedly See a Limited Launch; May Only Be Available in Two Countries
  3. Lava Bold 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Unveiled in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Amazon Prime Video Launches Apple TV+ as an Add-on Subscription in India and Other Countries
  5. OpenAI Is Planning to Release an Open-Source Reasoning-Focused AI Model
  6. USDC-Issuer Circle Plans IPO, Files Paperwork with US SEC: All Details  
  7. Realme GT 7 Confirmed to Launch in April; to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Reportedly Receives SafetyKorea Battery Certification
  9. Samsung Reportedly Plans to Upgrade Battery Technology on Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Ring
  10. Qualcomm Announces Aquisition of VinAI’s Generative AI Division MovianAI
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »