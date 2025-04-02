Motorola Edge 50 Pro with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC was launched in April last year in India. Now, its purported successor, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro, seems to be making its way to the market as its live renders have leaked online. The leak suggests that the handset will be offered with a triple rear camera system. The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is expected to run on MediaTek's Dimensity 8350 SoC. It is likely to carry a 5,100mAh battery with support for 68W fast wired charging.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro Spotted in Live Images

Xpertpick, in association with tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), has shared alleged live renders of the Motorola Edge 60 Pro. The renders show the unannounced Motorola handset in a black shade with a curved display. A camera unit appears to be arranged in the upper left corner of its rear panel, resembling the Motorola Edge 50 Pro. The square-shaped module houses three sensors and an LED flash.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro alleged live images

Photo Credit: Xpertpick

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro appears to have a vegan leather back panel. The Motorola logo is placed at the center of the rear panel. The live images appear to have been captured during the certification process.

Previous leaks indicated blue, green, and purple colour options for the Motorola Edge 60 Pro. It is likely to come with an iPhone 16-like action button on the left spine. It is said to cost EUR 649.89 (roughly Rs. 60,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It is rumoured to come with Android 15 OS and MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset. The phone could be backed by a 5,100mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging support.

The company announced the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion with MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC in India earlier today with an initial price tag of Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option. The brand is expected to launch the Motorola Edge 60 Pro and Motorola Edge 60 shortly.