Technology News
English Edition

Motorola Edge 60 Pro Alleged Live Renders Leak Online; Suggests Triple Rear Cameras

Motorola Edge 60 Pro appears to have a vegan leather back panel.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 April 2025 15:06 IST
Motorola Edge 60 Pro Alleged Live Renders Leak Online; Suggests Triple Rear Cameras

Motorola Edge 50 Pro has a triple rear camera unit

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 60 Pro is expected to run on MediaTek's Dimensity 8350 SoC
  • It appears to have a square shaped rear camera module
  • The Edge 50 Pro runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC
Advertisement

Motorola Edge 50 Pro with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC was launched in April last year in India. Now, its purported successor, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro, seems to be making its way to the market as its live renders have leaked online. The leak suggests that the handset will be offered with a triple rear camera system. The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is expected to run on MediaTek's Dimensity 8350 SoC. It is likely to carry a 5,100mAh battery with support for 68W fast wired charging.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro Spotted in Live Images

Xpertpick, in association with tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), has shared alleged live renders of the Motorola Edge 60 Pro. The renders show the unannounced Motorola handset in a black shade with a curved display. A camera unit appears to be arranged in the upper left corner of its rear panel, resembling the Motorola Edge 50 Pro. The square-shaped module houses three sensors and an LED flash.

motorola edge 60 pro xpertpick Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Motorola Edge 60 Pro alleged live images
Photo Credit: Xpertpick

 

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro appears to have a vegan leather back panel. The Motorola logo is placed at the center of the rear panel. The live images appear to have been captured during the certification process.

Previous leaks indicated blue, green, and purple colour options for the Motorola Edge 60 Pro. It is likely to come with an iPhone 16-like action button on the left spine. It is said to cost EUR 649.89 (roughly Rs. 60,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It is rumoured to come with Android 15 OS and MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset. The phone could be backed by a 5,100mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging support.

The company announced the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion with MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC in India earlier today with an initial price tag of Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option. The brand is expected to launch the Motorola Edge 60 Pro and Motorola Edge 60 shortly.

 

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Excellent display
  • IP68 rating
  • Fast wireless charging
  • Good cameras
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Ghost touches on curved display
Read detailed Motorola Edge 50 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 14
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1220x2712 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo V50e India Launch Set for April 10; to Get 50-Megapixel Sony IMX882 Main Camera
Meta Hypernova Smart Glasses With Built-In Screen, Support for Hand Gestures in Development: Report

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 60 Pro Alleged Live Renders Leak Online; Suggests Triple Rear Cameras
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC Launched in India
  2. iQOO Z10X India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  3. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Alleged Live Renders Leaked Online
  4. These iPhone Models May Not Receive iOS 19 Update
  5. Google Pixel 9a Will Get a New Battery Health Management Feature
  6. Amazon Now Has an AI Agent That Can Perform Tasks in a Web Browser
  7. Vivo X200s, X200 Ultra, Pad 5 Pro, Pad SE, Watch 5 April Launch Teased
  8. ChatGPT Free Users Might Soon Get Access to the Deep Research Feature
  9. Realme C73 5G, RealmeÂ C75 5G Colours, RAM and Storage Details Tipped
  10. Nintendo Switch 2 Direct Presentation Today: How to Watch, What to Expect
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT 7 Confirmed to Launch in April; to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Reportedly Receives SafetyKorea Battery Certification
  3. Samsung Reportedly Plans to Upgrade Battery Technology on Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Ring
  4. Qualcomm Announces Aquisition of VinAI’s Generative AI Division MovianAI
  5. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Alleged Live Renders Leak Online; Suggests Triple Rear Cameras
  6. Vivo V50e India Launch Set for April 10; to Get 50-Megapixel Sony IMX882 Main Camera
  7. Nintendo Switch 2 Direct Presentation Today: How to Watch, What to Expect
  8. Meta Hypernova Smart Glasses With Built-In Screen, Support for Hand Gestures in Development: Report
  9. Alibaba Preparing for Flagship AI Model Release as Soon as April
  10. Ghibli Effect: ChatGPT Usage Hits Record After Rollout of Viral Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »