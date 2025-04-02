Technology News
Vivo V50e India Launch Set for April 10; to Get 50-Megapixel Sony IMX882 Main Camera

Vivo V50e will sport a 50-megapixel selfie shooter

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 April 2025 14:58 IST
Vivo V50e India Launch Set for April 10; to Get 50-Megapixel Sony IMX882 Main Camera

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V50e is said to meet IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance ratings

Highlights
  • Vivo V50e will come in Pearl White and Sapphire Blue colourways
  • Both back and front cameras are said to support 4K video recording
  • The Vivo V50e will sport a quad-curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate
Vivo V50e will be introduced in India later this month. The company has confirmed the launch date, colour options, and key camera details of the handset. Previously, Vivo had revealed some build specifications of the upcoming smartphone. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart and the official Vivo e-store. Meanwhile, leaks about the Vivo V40e successor suggested its expected features and probable price range. The Vivo V50e is expected to join the standard Vivo V50, which was unveiled in the country in February.

Vivo V50e India Launch: All We Know

The Vivo V50e will launch in India on April 10 at 12pm IST, according to an X post by the company. The official landing page of the handset reveals that it will be offered in Pearl White and Sapphire Blue colour options. vivo v50e vivo inline Vivo V50e

The Flipkart microsite of the Vivo V50e confirms that it will sport a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support alongside an ultrawide angle secondary camera with a 116-degree field-of-view and a circular Aura Light feature.

Previously, the company confirmed that the Vivo V50e will have a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. Both back and front cameras are said to support 4K video recording. It will have a quad-curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 7.3mm thin profile. The handset is said to meet IP68 and IP69 dust and water-resistant ratings. It will support AI-backed features like AI Image Expander, AI Note Assist, Circle to Search, and AI Transcript Assist. 

Recent leaks suggest that the Vivo V50e will be priced in India between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000. It is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, a 5,600mAh battery with 90W fast charging support, a 6.77-inch 1.5K screen, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It will likely ship with Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15.

The Vivo V40e launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 28,999 for the 128GB and and Rs. 30,999 for the 256GB option. The handset has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and a 5,500mAh battery with 80W charging support.

Vivo V50e, Vivo V50e India Launch, Vivo V50e Features, Vivo V50 series, Vivo V50, Vivo
